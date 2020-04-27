Shepparton man accused of drug trafficking denied bail

A Shepparton man, facing a potential charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of drugs, has been denied bail after a magistrate deemed him an "unacceptable risk" of reoffending.

Thomas Briggs, 36, was refused bail by magistrate David Faram in Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, saying he had a "dreadful criminal history" littered with convictions for serious driving offences, drink-driving offences, weapons offences and drug possession offences.

“He has a history of long-term drug abuse and his record shows a willingness to commit serious crimes even after imprisonment,” Mr Faram said in his written submissions.

“The accused presents an unacceptable risk of further offending which could not be ameliorated by the imposition of any appropriate (bail) conditions.”

Police allege Mr Briggs was found with 61 g of methylamphetamine, along with $1770 in cash and drug paraphernalia, on January 6 this year.

Mr Briggs is facing one count of trafficking a drug of dependence, three counts of possessing a drug of dependence for ecstasy, GHB and Viagra, one count of possessing cash suspected of being the proceeds of crime, one count of possessing a controlled weapon without lawful excuse, driving while disqualified and trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine.

In his written submissions Mr Faram acknowledged the final charge of trafficking a commercial quantity of methylamphetamine may not go ahead, with police awaiting a certificate of analysis from the Victorian Forensics Centre to confirm the drugs contained more than 50 g of pure methylamphetamine.

“There is no certainty that the charge of trafficking in a commercial quantity of the drug methylamphetamine will proceed because of the uncertainty about the weight of the drug recovered by police,” he wrote.

“Whilst the withdrawal of that charge will likely impact the sentence imposed upon conviction, it is nonetheless likely in my view that the applicant will be sentenced to a significant period of imprisonment on the remaining offences.”

Mr Faram acknowledged there was likely to be a "significant delay" in the accused's case due to COVID-19 restrictions, saying the suspension of all criminal trials to an indefinite date constituted an "exceptional circumstance".

Despite this, he referred to Mr Briggs as a "recidivist offender" who had 43 prior convictions for failing to appear while on bail.

“His reliance on illicit substances has underpinned a significant part of his offending,” Mr Faram wrote.

“He has refused to engage in any meaningful therapy to address his offending behaviour.”

Mr Briggs, who has been on remand since January 6, is expected to face court again next month.