News

Green light for new Euroa district phone towers

By John Lewis

Creighton's Creek resident Robyn Sheehan and Member for Euroa Steph Ryan celebrate the news of a new mobile phone tower for Creightons Creek.

1 of 1

Creightons Creek south of Euroa is one of 13 regional Victorian communities set to receive a new mobile phone tower under the Federal Government's Mobile Blackspot Program.

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said the 2014 bushfires in the Creightons Creek area highlighted the desperate need for good mobile phone reception.

“Communication at the hall and CFA station — the changeover area for our local brigades — was hampered by blackspots after the landline was burnt out,” Ms Ryan said.

“Volunteers weren't able to call home to check on their families or let them know they were okay.”

She said poor mobile phone coverage also hampered businesses such as the renowned Lindsay Park Racing Stables, local farmers and people who worked from home.

She said the inclusion of Creightons Creek in the blackspot funding was "a huge win for the community".

An Optus macrocell base station at Mt Bruno near Thoona and the Warby-Ovens National Park also received funding in round five of the blackspot program.

Ms Ryan paid tribute to the work of federal Nationals who she said had driven the program within the Federal Coalition.

She said she was aware of other communities across the Euroa electorate such as Redesdale, Toolleen, Goorambat and Marraweeney that were still frustrated at a persistent lack of mobile and internet coverage.

“This outcome shows we can get results when we work together and we continue to beat the drum,” Ms Ryan said.

Latest articles

World

UK PM: too risky to relax virus lockdown

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thanked Britons for abiding by the coronavirus lockdown but says it’s too risky to relax it yet.

AAP Newswire
World

New Zealand prepares for return to work

About 400,000 Kiwis will return to their workplaces with the lessening of the country’s clampdown from level four to level three.

AAP Newswire
World

NZ’s Ardern sceptical of virus tracing app

‘I remain a bit skeptical about what it’s going to be able to deliver,‘ New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says of a COVID-19 app.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell
Virus updates

Stay informed with our newsletter

Stay up to date with the latest news about the impact of the coronavirus in our community

Shepparton News
News

Man who held gun to the head of Shepparton accountant released on bail

A Melbourne man has been released on bail with strict conditions after he was arrested earlier this year for allegedly holding a gun to the head of a Shepparton accountant and demanding he pay back half a million dollars he owed someone.

Liz Mellino