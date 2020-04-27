Green light for new Euroa district phone towers

Creightons Creek south of Euroa is one of 13 regional Victorian communities set to receive a new mobile phone tower under the Federal Government's Mobile Blackspot Program.

State Member for Euroa Steph Ryan said the 2014 bushfires in the Creightons Creek area highlighted the desperate need for good mobile phone reception.

“Communication at the hall and CFA station — the changeover area for our local brigades — was hampered by blackspots after the landline was burnt out,” Ms Ryan said.

“Volunteers weren't able to call home to check on their families or let them know they were okay.”

She said poor mobile phone coverage also hampered businesses such as the renowned Lindsay Park Racing Stables, local farmers and people who worked from home.

She said the inclusion of Creightons Creek in the blackspot funding was "a huge win for the community".

An Optus macrocell base station at Mt Bruno near Thoona and the Warby-Ovens National Park also received funding in round five of the blackspot program.

Ms Ryan paid tribute to the work of federal Nationals who she said had driven the program within the Federal Coalition.

She said she was aware of other communities across the Euroa electorate such as Redesdale, Toolleen, Goorambat and Marraweeney that were still frustrated at a persistent lack of mobile and internet coverage.

“This outcome shows we can get results when we work together and we continue to beat the drum,” Ms Ryan said.