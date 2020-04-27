News

Community program provides some reprieve for job losses

By Tara Whitsed

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell said some employment had been gained through the Greater Shepparton Response.

The response was launched as a platform for community and business leaders to come together to support the community during and beyond the COVID-19 emergency.

Mr Birrell said there was a section on the response’s website where businesses could advise if they had made staff redundant as well as a section for businesses who had available employment.

“Both MedCon and SPC have been generous in their employment of people who have lost their jobs,” he said.

Mr Birrell said grants for small businesses were still open through the response but would be coming to a close soon.

“We have found one of the biggest issues in the community to be food,” he said.

He said while Shepparton FoodShare was doing an incredible job at keeping people fed, they were calling on more donations for food.

“Particularly non-perishable foods such as rice and pasta,” he said.

For further information on the Greater Shepparton Response, visit their website at greatersheppartonresponse.com.au

