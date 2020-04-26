Guthrie St crossing guard still helping kids cross the road

Even though there are fewer students going to and from school, Guthrie St school crossing supervisor Graeme Elliott is there if anyone needs him.

“If just one kid comes, it’s good to be here to make sure they get in and out safely,” he said.

Now that most kids are learning from home due to COVID-19 restrictions, the usual congestion of children, parents and cars before and after school has largely disappeared.

However, Graeme said there had still been kids crossing the road, and sometimes, cars would rush by at dangerous speeds.

“It has been a bit more relaxed, but I’ve got to be here just in case,” he said.

The semi-retired grandfather has been helping kids from Guthrie Street Primary School cross the road for a year, and has done the job at other schools for a total of three.

He said the best part was having a yarn with the kids, as his own grandchildren lived up in Queensland and he did not get to see them that often.

“These are my surrogate kids,” he said with a grin.

And while it is a lot quieter, the children make him want to come back each day.

“The kids are great fun,” he said.

“They let you know it’s their birthday, and some could stand and talk all day.

“It’s a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”