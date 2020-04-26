News

Guthrie St crossing guard still helping kids cross the road

By Madi Chwasta

Here to help: Graeme Elliott will still help kids cross the road at Guthrie Street Primary School.

1 of 1

Even though there are fewer students going to and from school, Guthrie St school crossing supervisor Graeme Elliott is there if anyone needs him.

“If just one kid comes, it’s good to be here to make sure they get in and out safely,” he said.

Now that most kids are learning from home due to COVID-19 restrictions, the usual congestion of children, parents and cars before and after school has largely disappeared.

However, Graeme said there had still been kids crossing the road, and sometimes, cars would rush by at dangerous speeds.

“It has been a bit more relaxed, but I’ve got to be here just in case,” he said.

The semi-retired grandfather has been helping kids from Guthrie Street Primary School cross the road for a year, and has done the job at other schools for a total of three.

He said the best part was having a yarn with the kids, as his own grandchildren lived up in Queensland and he did not get to see them that often.

“These are my surrogate kids,” he said with a grin.

And while it is a lot quieter, the children make him want to come back each day.

“The kids are great fun,” he said.

“They let you know it’s their birthday, and some could stand and talk all day.

“It’s a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm’s Smith on top of hotel training

Melbourne’s Kiwi forward Brandon Smith says with little to do in his hotel quarantine he’s been training the house down to prepare for the NRL return.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Toomua working hard on and off rugby field

Wallabies playmaker Matt Toomua has been busier than ever working to get rugby union in Australia re-started after the COVID-19 shutdown

AAP Newswire
Rugby

NRL look honour health workers at Origin

The NRL will hold State of Origin at the end of the year and will look at ways to draw a crowd, including rewarding health workers.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Four horses killed in crash outside Euroa

Heartbreak has struck Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable, with four horses killed in a truck crash on Monday night. Five horses were being transported from the stables to the Hunter Valley when the truck lost control and rolled about 10...

Alex Mitchell