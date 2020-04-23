Locals “rapt” as elective surgery slowly resumes in Greater Shepparton

The anxious wait for elective surgery could be over for locals, after Goulburn Valley Health and Shepparton Private Hospital announced they would increase the availability of non-urgent elective surgeries from Monday.

Cataracts, cancer screenings, joint replacements, endoscopies, colonoscopies and some dental procedures will be among those set to resume at GV Health next week.

Both GV Health and Shepparton Private said they would gradually reintroduce procedures in line with new government guidelines.

“Federal and state governments have imposed some limits on the volume of procedures allowed and have also provided guidance on the selection of patients for surgery,” Shepparton Private chief executive Trevor Matheson said.

“The decision to conduct surgery will ultimately be a clinical one, taking into consideration the condition of the patient, the risk of the procedure, available stocks of personal protective equipment and capacity constraints imposed by the government.”

This comes after the National Cabinet announced on Tuesday elective surgery restrictions would be eased from next week.

The Federal Government suspended category two and three surgeries late last month in a bid to free up beds for an expected influx of coronavirus patients.

However, the decision has been reversed following a decline in the spread of the disease, as well as a boost in the supply of face masks and other PPE.

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the hospital would contact patients in coming days to arrange necessary appointments and schedule procedures and operations.

“A large proportion of hospital care was deferred to ensure adequate hospital capacity to respond to COVID-19,” he said.

“The recent decision by the National Cabinet means we are now able to resume elective surgeries that are in the category two and some important category three procedures.

“However, this will be limited to eye and cataract procedures, endoscopy and colonoscopy procedures, some dental procedures, joint replacements including knee, hip and shoulder, and screening programs for cancer and other diseases.

“It also includes all procedures for children under the age of 18.

“This directive will allow for up to a maximum of 25 per cent of the current closed capacity to re-commence, as a staged ramp-up of elective surgery takes place across Victoria.”

Dhurringile's Joanne Honeybun is among locals breathing a sigh of relief as the restrictions are lifted.

She finally received a hip replacement on Monday, April 20 — more than two weeks after being rushed to GV Health when her chronic hip pain reached excruciating levels.

But until this week, the hospital had no choice but to refuse her the procedure.

“GV Health was still standing by its guns right up until last Friday, when the orthopaedic team came around and finally announced they would do the surgery on Monday,” she said.

Ms Honeybun has had one hip replaced, with the other due to be replaced in three to four months.

“This will get me by until then. I'm still in agony, but it's a different type of pain,” she said.

Ms Honeybun was among many patients across the country who called for the Federal Government to loosen the restrictions.

“I'm not sure if my story had any impact, but I'm absolutely rapt elective surgery is being resumed. The fight was worth it,” she said.

“I hope this is good news for many other locals. I'm not alone, in fact there are many people worse off than me.”

The local hospitals emphasised safety would remain top priority as the surgeries resumed.

“We will now work closely with our doctors on the appropriate guidelines, taking into consideration the safety of patients, staff and doctors,” Mr Matheson said.

“We understand many people may be awaiting procedures and appreciate their patience during this period.”

