Local posties say they are trying their best to deliver your parcels

Greater Shepparton Australia Post services are working around the clock to keep up with increasing demands.

Since the pandemic began, Australia Post has seen an extreme jump in the volume of parcels being sent, as more and more locals jump online for their shopping needs.

Shepparton Australia Post Business Hub manager Kate Petersen has worked for the company for over 18 years and said the current volume of parcels had exceeded the rate at Christmas.

“We’ve seen big numbers coming through, with Christmas-like volumes on parcels,” Ms Petersen said.

“There’s been a big jump for online shopping, especially in department stores such as Kmart, for wine and pharmaceutical goods,” she said.

Australia Post said an increase in orders, reduction in freight air capacity and passenger flights that carry parcels, and health and safety measures had impacted delivery times.

Ms Petersen said she had realigned her teams to ensure there was enough manpower to physically load, facilitate and deliver parcels.

“We are dealing with a lot more bulkier items, such as gym and office equipment, at the moment, as people prepare for more time at home during the coronavirus,” she said.

“The room to put these things also takes a lot of work not only in the final delivery but the entire logistics operation, such as space on trucks as well.”

Australia Post has implemented temporary changes to its operations, such as suspending priority mail services, suspending the Express Post guarantee and no longer requiring a signature for delivery or collection.

Ms Petersen wanted to reassure Greater Shepparton residents her team members were working as hard as they could to deliver parcels as soon as possible.

“We are just asking everyone to be patient with us at the moment, we are trying our hardest” she said.

“We are working 24/7 while adhering to new systems to ensure we keep everyone safe.”

Ms Peterson recommended presents for Mother's Day should be sent in the next few days to ensure they were delivered on time.

“We don’t want anyone to miss out,” Ms Petersen said.

“Everyone went from seeing their families to posting to their families.

“We have taken away the Express Post guarantee, but it is still the quickest way to get a parcel delivered.”

For more information and rolling updates visit auspost.com.au