Police operation launched to target family violence during COVID-19 pandemic

Shepparton police are urging locals experiencing family violence to speak up, with a new operation launched this week to ensure the safety of all victims during the coronavirus pandemic.

Operation Ribbon was launched to tackle the anticipated increase of family violence during this uncertain time and into the future.

While police confirmed they had not seen an increase in the number of family violence reports in the past month, they said they were expecting this figure to rise as people came to terms with their new reality and found safe ways of seeking help.

“We recognise this is a particularly high-risk time for family violence, with stay-at-home directions adding another layer of challenges for some members of our community to reach out for support,” Deputy Commissioner Shane Patton said.

“This means people in our community may be particularly vulnerable during these times and need our help.”

Since the launch, police have conducted 347 checks, including 106 compliance checks on high-risk perpetrators, and have spoken to 241 affected family members across the state.

These checks have resulted in 13 people being charged and remanded for family violence-related and other criminal offences, with a further 11 people arrested and expected to appear in court at a later date.

Operation Ribbon involves specialist detectives from the Family Violence Investigation Units across the state, including in Shepparton, actively checking in on those who have been assessed as a high risk of being the victim of further family violence.

It will also see police from these units conducting compliance checks to ensure perpetrators understand their obligations.

“We are sending a strong and clear warning to perpetrators: closed doors will not protect you from being held to account,” Dep Comm Patton said.

“Police will be knocking on doors of those known to us to ensure they are not committing harm.”

Dep Comm Patton urged the community to look out and show support for one another, encouraging people to check in with their family, friends and neighbours and let them know support services were available if needed.

“Our police are trained to respond to these complex crimes and will not tolerate them in any form,” he said.

If you or someone you know is at risk of experiencing family violence, please seek help from a support service.

Support is available 24/7 through safe steps by calling 1800 015 188 or emailing [email protected]

