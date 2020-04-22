Man sets fire to floor of Mooroopna home while intoxicated

A court has heard how a Mooroopna man set fire to the floor in his kitchen and dining room, leaving parts of his home damaged beyond repair, following an evening of drinking with a friend.

Dean Gregory Macumber, 25, faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday over the offending, which left sections of the solid brick house, which he did not own, damaged beyond repair.

The court was told the fire quickly got out of control, with Macumber's brother, who was inside the house at the time, having to jump out his bedroom window to escape the blaze.

Police lawyer Molly Wooderson told the court Macumber lit the fire, which caused $1700 worth of damage to the vinyl floor in the kitchen and dining room, after an afternoon of drinking with a friend on December 26 last year.

Ms Wooderson said in the early hours of December 27, Macumber entered his brother's bedroom and had an argument with him.

She said Macumber then went outside and picked up a petrol container, pouring the contents on to the kitchen and dining room floor before using a lighter to ignite the fuel.

The court was told Macumber yelled to his brother to get out of the house, telling him the fire had gotten "out of control".

At around 4.15 am a neighbour heard yelling and saw smoke coming from the address, calling 000 for the fire brigade to attend.

Police also attended and set up a crime scene. The court was told an officer at the scene said he heard the accused admit he used a jerry can containing petrol to light the fire, saying it would have exploded unless he threw it out the back door, burning his hands in the process.

Ms Wooderson said Macumber was arrested and taken to Shepparton police station for interview where he made full admissions to arson, saying the fire became bigger than what he expected and he could not remember having an argument with his brother prior to the incident.

“The prosecution submit a community corrections order is in range simply because December is a really bad time to start a fire — it's accepted the damage in this instance was limited to one house; however, the action of starting a fire in December is dangerous,” Ms Wooderson said.

Macumber's lawyer, Megan McKenna, told the court at the time of the offending her client had "a lot going on" and was extremely intoxicated.

The court was told Macumber had not dealt with the sudden passing of his mother five years ago, coping with the grief and loss by way of alcohol.

Ms McKenna said since the offending her client had been on the right track to addressing his issues, connecting with a number of services to provide support.

She urged Magistrate David Faram to take into account Macumber's full and frank admissions to police and the first people at the scene of the fire, saying the matter could be dealt with by way of a good behaviour bond.

“It was a really traumatic experience for him as well, despite being responsible for it having occurred,” Ms McKenna said.

“In that home were his mother's ashes and all of her belongings, and things which had great sentimental value — he has struggled with that since this incident.”

Macumber previously pleaded guilty to criminal damage by arson and reckless conduct endangering serious injury.

Mr Faram adjourned the matter for three months, saying he wanted to see some commitment from Macumber to continuing his engagement with support services.

MORE COURT NEWS

Man denied bail after allegedly attempting to steal ute from Mooroopna address

Shepparton man denied bail after leading police on dangerous pursuit

Shepparton man allegedly found with commercial quantity of drugs