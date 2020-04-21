Mooroopna’s Lego master

Building Lego trains with his 12-year-old twin sons is a far cry from the bright lights of a television set, but for Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught it is just another opportunity to create.

The Mooroopna export and the Southern Hemisphere's only certified Lego professional returned to the small screen when Lego Masters season two premiered recently.

Sharing his expert building advice and judging the fierce competition beside funnyman Hamish Blake, Mr McNaught said filming the second season was like heading back to school.

“Last year it was a bit like the first year of school,” he said.

“I was a bit nervous but this time we're back doing what we know.

“We had a blast working on the show and hopefully that comes through.”

While he was tight-lipped on the challenges that lie ahead, Mr McNaught promised they would push contestants to their creative limits and the results would need to be seen to be believed.

“All the challenges are different and completely new,” he said.

“Some of them we have really pushed the limits of what's possible.”

The 107 days of filming with 20 different cameras was all wrapped up early in January, meaning there will be plenty of high-fives and celebratory hugs when the Lego Masters are crowned.

“Luckily we got it all done in time before it got gnarly,” Mr McNaught said.

“You won't see any social distancing, it's more like the good old days.”

The show is a positive and family-friendly take on reality television, and Mr McNaught said he hoped it would inspire people to get creative while in social isolation.

“It's a nice, fun thing to sit down and watch, and afterwards they can have a go at the episode,” he said.

Lego Masters is on Sunday at 7 pm on the Nine network.