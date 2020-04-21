News

Mooroopna’s Lego master

By Jessica Ball

Mooroopna's Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught is back to judge Lego Masters Australia alongside funnyman Hamish Blake. Photo: Nine Network.

1 of 3

Eight teams will battle it out to win a $100000 cash prize and a lego trophy built by Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught. Photo: Nine Network.

2 of 3

Ryan 'Brickman' McNaught shares his expert building advice on Lego Masters Australia. Photo: Nine Network.

3 of 3

Building Lego trains with his 12-year-old twin sons is a far cry from the bright lights of a television set, but for Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught it is just another opportunity to create.

The Mooroopna export and the Southern Hemisphere's only certified Lego professional returned to the small screen when Lego Masters season two premiered recently.

Sharing his expert building advice and judging the fierce competition beside funnyman Hamish Blake, Mr McNaught said filming the second season was like heading back to school.

“Last year it was a bit like the first year of school,” he said.

“I was a bit nervous but this time we're back doing what we know.

“We had a blast working on the show and hopefully that comes through.”

While he was tight-lipped on the challenges that lie ahead, Mr McNaught promised they would push contestants to their creative limits and the results would need to be seen to be believed.

“All the challenges are different and completely new,” he said.

“Some of them we have really pushed the limits of what's possible.”

The 107 days of filming with 20 different cameras was all wrapped up early in January, meaning there will be plenty of high-fives and celebratory hugs when the Lego Masters are crowned.

“Luckily we got it all done in time before it got gnarly,” Mr McNaught said.

“You won't see any social distancing, it's more like the good old days.”

The show is a positive and family-friendly take on reality television, and Mr McNaught said he hoped it would inspire people to get creative while in social isolation.

“It's a nice, fun thing to sit down and watch, and afterwards they can have a go at the episode,” he said.

Lego Masters is on Sunday at 7 pm on the Nine network.

Latest articles

News

Cressy upgrade begins

Reconstruction of Cressy Street and Deniliquin Waring Gardens began yesterday. The works are being undertaken concurrently by Victorian based Quarrell Civil Construction, which has invited local sub-contractors to help them deliver the project...

Olivia Duffey
News

Be fire safe in winter

As weather conditions start to cool, new fire dangers emerge. According to Fire and Rescue NSW, at least 30 per cent of the 4500 residential fires that occur in NSW each year are in winter. Deniliquin FRNSW Captain Martin Smith said there are a few...

Daniel Hughes
News

Talkback: Meteors will be visible, a big blue thank you, bin isolation outing and more

Email your questions to olivia. [email protected] com. au and watch for the answer in the Pastoral Times

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta