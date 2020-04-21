Free online leadership program for businesses and individuals struggling through COVID-19

La Trobe University has announced a free online leadership program, open to anyone, which aims to help businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

The La Trobe Business School Leadership Professional Development Program will be run by academics and alumni from the university's Masters of Business degree.

It includes three modules, totalling 12 hours, which will focus on developing leadership skills, creative thinking and future problem solving, and will provide a forum for participants to build connections with one another.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell, an alumni of La Trobe MBA, has been invited to be one of the program's mentors.

He said developing good leadership was integral for business owners and managers in this time, especially as the current economic environment required fast decision-making.

“We need leadership now more than at any time in the past, as we have serious challenges for businesses and community organisations,” he said.

“At times like this, you’ve got to make very sound business decisions based on the best information you have, and that decision-making can be really challenging.

“It’s also a real challenge to manage all your own problems, while keeping the morale of your staff up.”

Through the academic leadership theory he learned at university, paired with his own experiences in the workforce, Mr Birrell hoped he would be able to help out a struggling business owner.

“So many people helped me all through my career, and I’m hoping I can offer that same thing for people,” he said.

“I think there’s such a pay-it-forward aspect.”

La Trobe University Master of Business program director Geraldine Kennett said the program had seen an “exponential” amount of interest, receiving more than 550 applications since its launch on Friday.

“It’s signalling people are really needing something that will support their learning,” she said.

Dr Kennett said they had received applications from a wide range of sectors, including community sports organisations, the arts, the health sector, and other small business from Australia and overseas.

The course includes components of the university's online MBA, and would involve participants writing a reflective journal and a leadership plan towards the end.

Participants can apply for the course at any time, and would receive a certificate on completion.

University partners The Australian Ballet and NORTH Link will also be involved in the program's delivery.

Registrations are now open.