News

Free online leadership program for businesses and individuals struggling through COVID-19

By Madi Chwasta

Free online leadership program: Committee for Greater Shepparton CEO Sam Birrell will be a mentor for La Trobe's new program.

1 of 1

La Trobe University has announced a free online leadership program, open to anyone, which aims to help businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

The La Trobe Business School Leadership Professional Development Program will be run by academics and alumni from the university's Masters of Business degree.

It includes three modules, totalling 12 hours, which will focus on developing leadership skills, creative thinking and future problem solving, and will provide a forum for participants to build connections with one another.

Committee for Greater Shepparton chief executive Sam Birrell, an alumni of La Trobe MBA, has been invited to be one of the program's mentors.

He said developing good leadership was integral for business owners and managers in this time, especially as the current economic environment required fast decision-making.

“We need leadership now more than at any time in the past, as we have serious challenges for businesses and community organisations,” he said.

“At times like this, you’ve got to make very sound business decisions based on the best information you have, and that decision-making can be really challenging.

“It’s also a real challenge to manage all your own problems, while keeping the morale of your staff up.”

Through the academic leadership theory he learned at university, paired with his own experiences in the workforce, Mr Birrell hoped he would be able to help out a struggling business owner.

“So many people helped me all through my career, and I’m hoping I can offer that same thing for people,” he said.

“I think there’s such a pay-it-forward aspect.”

La Trobe University Master of Business program director Geraldine Kennett said the program had seen an “exponential” amount of interest, receiving more than 550 applications since its launch on Friday.

“It’s signalling people are really needing something that will support their learning,” she said.

Dr Kennett said they had received applications from a wide range of sectors, including community sports organisations, the arts, the health sector, and other small business from Australia and overseas.

The course includes components of the university's online MBA, and would involve participants writing a reflective journal and a leadership plan towards the end.

Participants can apply for the course at any time, and would receive a certificate on completion.

University partners The Australian Ballet and NORTH Link will also be involved in the program's delivery.

Registrations are now open.

Latest articles

Tennis

Kokkinakis keen for Australian team tennis

Former Davis Cup star Thanasi Kokkinakis is supporting John Millman’s proposal for a domestic teams’ event if Australia emerges early from the COVID-19 crisis.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Tennis champion Nadal aced by IT gremlins

Rafa Nadal’s tenacity on a tennis court is for all to see but the Spaniard has been playfully mocked by his fellow players for his limited social media skills.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Chile’s Jarry gets 11-month doping ban

Chile’s Nicolas Jarry has copped an 11-month doping ban by the International Tennis Federation, stemming from a failed test at the Davis Cup Finals in November.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Second GV Health staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said at this time there was “no evidence of a link” between this case and the staff member who tested positive for the virus last week.

Madi Chwasta