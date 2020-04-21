News

Check out Maude St Mall designs

By James Bennett

A digital impression of how the Maude St Mall might look after the council's $20 million redevelopment plan.

Greater Shepparton City Council has released the concept design for the Maude St Mall redevelopment.

Locals can watch a 12-minute video on council's website and give feedback on the design until May 15.

The video provides a more detailed version of the concept design through a "virtual fly-through", which provides a better feel of what is being proposed.

“The Refined Concept Design builds more detail on the major features of the adopted option, which adds one-way traffic back into the mall from Fryers St to Stewart St and a parking area in the south end accessed from High St,” infrastructure director Phil Hoare said.

“Council is now looking for feedback on the aesthetics and functionality of the streetscape features and particularly any suggested improvements to these features.”

For more information or to subscribe to regular updates visit: http://greatershepparton.com.au/council/major-projects/maude-street-mall-redevelopment

