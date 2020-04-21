News

Free online parenting sessions

By Morgan Dyer

Online parenting sessions will be made available via Zoom.

Greater Shepparton City Council is offering new parents the opportunity to take part in online maternal and child health sessions.

The free sessions will be offered via online meeting app Zoom and are aimed at supporting local families with young children.

The council's director of community Kaye Thomson said the sessions would provide much-needed advice and support to local families throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to continue to support families in Greater Shepparton, and especially those with young children,” Ms Thomson said.

The sessions will be run by a trained group facilitator and will cover everything from sleep and settling a child to introducing a child to solids.

The sessions will be offered on a number of occasions throughout the week, and will run for four weeks with the first class set to begin on Friday, April 24.

Spots in these sessions will be limited. Please speak with your MCH Nurse or call MCH Administration on 5832 9312 to book into a new parents group.

