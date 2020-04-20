News

Waste voucher scheme too costly, says council staff

By James Bennett

Cars and trailers were banked up on Wanganui Rd waiting for access to the Shepparton tip during no-fee waste days in January.

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton City Council has been advised by its staff not to implement a voucher scheme as part of its waste policy.

According to the agenda for Tuesday's monthly council meeting, one of the recommendations says a voucher scheme would cost too much.

In January, the council opened the gates to its tips in Shepparton and Murchison, allowing ratepayers to dump rubbish for free.

The fee-free waste days were extremely popular with Greater Shepparton residents, however some cars were queuing for more than 45 minutes.

At the time, many people posted on the News and council social media pages that a voucher scheme would work.

The agenda said despite the popularity, it was not feasible to introduce such a scheme.

“The provision of no-fee waste days or other similar initiatives such as waste vouchers come at a cost that ultimately ratepayers fund and are not, as often promoted, `free'.

“Residents would naturally support the provision of free services, however the fundamental question is not should this be provided but rather how the cost of these services are to be recovered, i.e. should recovery of the cost of waste services be based on user pays or socialised via rates.”

The agenda adds that the Victorian Government's new waste policy — which is expected to come at a further cost to ratepayers — has been taken into account in the recommendation.

It said the introduction of the government's fourth bin could cost up to $1.96 million and collecting the extra bins would cost a further $800 000 per year.

The agenda said a one-voucher scheme would cost $370 000, and that would increase to $750 000 with the state government's new waste policy.

The agenda said that, based on its strategy, council should focus on reducing waste as a possible solution.

“With current volatilities in the recycling sector as well as the ongoing environmental impact of waste, council’s strategy and actions should remain focused on waste reduction and avoidance.”

The agenda said the no-fee days in January produced 350 tonnes of landfill waste, 19.5 tonnes of e-waste and large numbers of tyres and mattresses.

Latest articles

Sport

Euroa coach Scott Rowan re-signs for 2021

Euroa has wasted no time preparing for an increasingly uncertain future in the Goulburn Valley League, reappointing senior coach Scott Rowan for next year. And under-16 coach Andrew Hill has also agreed to go again, meaning half the Magpies’...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Golf Australia flips position on ban

Golf Australia has walked back its recommendation all clubs should shut due to the coronavirus pandemic — but that does not mean you should expect to be on a course any time soon. While the sport’s governing body in the nation is now...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

GVL turns 126

In 1949 the league published the first program known as the Footballer later to be called the Supporter, then The Weekender

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle is in a stable condition in hospital. The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender...

Liz Mellino