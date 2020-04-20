Works to begin on Shepparton Alternative Route

Road works on Shepparton's Alternative Route are set to begin this week.

The 820-metre stretch of pavement between New Dookie Rd and Old Dookie Rd will be repaired to help improve one of the city's busiest heavy vehicle corridors.

The works aim to significantly improve the ride quality on the section of road by fixing surface damage, including potholes and cracking, and laying an asphalt overlay for a smoother finish.

Victorian Roads Minister Jaala Pulford said the road was of the town's biggest movers of freight.

“These works will provide a smoother journey particularly for our vital freight drivers getting goods where they need to be,” Ms Pulford said.

The works are part of the Victorian Government’s $425 million investment over two years to rebuild, repair and resurface regional roads across the state.