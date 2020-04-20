Hook, line and sinker: Tatura family stages fishing trip in backyard

What do you do when your annual fishing trip arrives but you can't leave the house?

You set up your boat in the back yard, cast your line and sit back and enjoy the ride.

That's exactly how a Tatura family responded to COVID-19 restrictions recently in a video that has gone viral online.

The footage sways with the fake waves as the family members work together to reel in a catch. But what's on the end of the line is one of their own — literally.

And she plays her part (a shark) until the very end, even flopping around when she is lifted into the boat.

George Moutafis said he had to get his boat out for maintenance when he decided to get daughters Katrina and Stacey involved.

“I asked the girls if they wanted to have a bit of fun and I pitched the story to them,” George said.

“It was all impromptu and all done in one take.

“The only thing that was different was there's usually a bit more arguing,” he said with a laugh.

After finding their own efforts hilarious the family decided to post the video to YouTube and Facebook.

“We tricked a few of our fishing mates who thought we were actually out on the water,” he said.

“It’s has had more than 4000 views.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Visit the Shepparton News Facebook page to see the video.