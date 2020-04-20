News

Hook, line and sinker: Tatura family stages fishing trip in backyard

By Morgan Dyer

Look, over there: Stacey, George and Helen Moutafis with the director Terry Kalaitzdis (second from left).

1 of 2

Gone fishin': Stacey, George and Helen Moutafis with director Terry Kalaitzdis didn't let COVID-19 get in the way of their annual fishing trip - they staged it in their backyard instead.

2 of 2

What do you do when your annual fishing trip arrives but you can't leave the house?

You set up your boat in the back yard, cast your line and sit back and enjoy the ride.

That's exactly how a Tatura family responded to COVID-19 restrictions recently in a video that has gone viral online.

The footage sways with the fake waves as the family members work together to reel in a catch. But what's on the end of the line is one of their own — literally.

And she plays her part (a shark) until the very end, even flopping around when she is lifted into the boat.

George Moutafis said he had to get his boat out for maintenance when he decided to get daughters Katrina and Stacey involved.

“I asked the girls if they wanted to have a bit of fun and I pitched the story to them,” George said.

“It was all impromptu and all done in one take.

“The only thing that was different was there's usually a bit more arguing,” he said with a laugh.

After finding their own efforts hilarious the family decided to post the video to YouTube and Facebook.

“We tricked a few of our fishing mates who thought we were actually out on the water,” he said.

“It’s has had more than 4000 views.

“We couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Visit the Shepparton News Facebook page to see the video.

Latest articles

National

Face mask supply vital for surgery restart

Australia’s top doctors say hospitals must have adequate supplies of face masks and protective equipment before elective surgeries resume amid coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

Joel Edgerton to feature in SA ‘thriller’

A new feature film starring Joel Edgerton will be shot in South Australia, with work to begin “as soon as possible” once coronavirus restrictions ease.

AAP Newswire
National

Uni students want fees cut during pandemic

The National Union of Students has launched a campaign with demands to help keep students afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Former GV Health staff member tests positive to COVID-19

GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed a former staff member who was employed at the Graham Street Shepparton campus in early April on a temporary basis has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charmayne Allison
News

Greater Shepparton reports tenth COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a tenth COVID-19 case, after there being no new diagnoses in the region for more than a week. Moira Shire still has 11 cases, and Mitchell Shire remains on nine. Benalla Rural City is steady on three, and Strathbogie...

Madi Chwasta