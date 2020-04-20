Birthday celebrations and locals saying ‘thank you’ to health workers

From shout-outs to local community members, changes to businesses and just saying "thank you" to people who have helped along the way, there has been plenty of joy and cheer spread during community, business and family hours on our Facebook page.

Here is some of what you had to share recently:

Chris Padley wanted to recognise the work of Lister House Medical Centre.

“They have been amazing in dealing with these difficult times,” Chris said.

“The reception girl/nurses have been impeccable, greeting patients and placing them in excellent social isolating places.

“All the doctors there are amazing also.

“I observed perfection in their medical care for us, and I am sure it is like that six days a week. A big thank you.”

For each photography session booked with Steph Leahy Photography, she will gift another session to a health care worker to use once social distancing and self-isolation rules are lifted.

“They work hard every day, but now more than ever, their hard work is thriving for the community to stay strong and healthy,” Steph said.

“For every session booked, I'm gifting a session to a healthcare worker.

“This person can be nominated by the client booking the session, or I will reach out to some well deserved workers personally.”

To book a session visit Steph Leahy Photography on Facebook.

Mooroopna's Bella Nagle celebrated her seventh birthday on Saturday, with her mum Kristy going to plenty of effort to ensure Bella was able to celebrate in style.

An afternoon riding her new bike was followed up by a drive-by birthday as friends and family sung happy birthday.

The current situation didn't stop Edna Green's family from celebrating her 90th birthday, with a cake and balloons dropped off, allowing Edna to celebrate her big day while social distancing.

Edna's granddaughter Lyndelle Ackland said: "Such a shame we couldn't all be together to celebrate this amazing milestone Gran, but know that you are in our hearts and we love and treasure you very much. We look forward to celebrating once all these restrictions are lifted.”