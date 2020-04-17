News

Mooroopna man injured after attempting to stop thief from stealing his vehicle

By Liz Mellino

A Mooroopna man who jumped in the tray of his ute in an attempt to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle remains in a stable condition in hospital.

The man, 26, suffered moderate injuries to his legs and feet after his vehicle, driven by the offender, was involved in a collision in Mooroopna early yesterday morning while he was still in the tray.

Shepparton police Detective Senior Constable Jacob Sinclair said the man was inside his Blacksmith Ave home at around 6.15 am when he heard his vehicle, a Nissan Patrol, start in the driveway.

“The victim was in the house at the time and heard the vehicle start — he went outside to see the offender in the driver's seat of the vehicle,” he said.

“The victim has tried to rush at the car to get the offender out; however, the offender has taken off down Kalimna Dve.”

Sen Const Sinclair said the owner then managed to jump into the tray of the ute while the offender continued to drive away from the address.

A short time later at around 6.50 am police were notified that the stolen vehicle had been involved in a collision on Macisaac Rd in Mooroopna.

“The offender has decamped and the victim was left at the scene — he sustained moderate injuries to his legs and feet,” Det Sen Const Sinclair said.

The man was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being transported to Goulburn Valley Health.

As of yesterday afternoon a spokesperson at the hospital confirmed the victim had been admitted for observation, where he remained in a stable condition.

Det Sen Const Sinclair confirmed police were on the hunt for the offender, saying they believed the suspect may be known to police.

“Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit are conducting an active investigation into the incident,” he said.

Anyone who was in the area of Blacksmith Ave, Kalimna Dve or Macisaac Rd around 6 am Thursday or witnessed any suspicious vehicles or people in the area is urged to phone Shepparton police on 58 205 777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppers.com.au

