Donate to online Anzac appeal

By James Bennett

The Shepparton Memorial Park was covered in a sea of red poppies at the 2019 dawn service.

Maddy Zlateff at last year's service.

Cancelled face-to-face selling of Anzac Appeal badges could cost Goulburn Valley RSL sub-branches thousands of dollars.

The RSL Anzac Appeal joins the long list of events that have had to adjust because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About this time of the year it is common to see RSL sub-branch members from across the Goulburn Valley on the street selling badges.

Although people cannot buy badges from veterans this year, donations to the appeal can be made online.

Shepparton appeals officer Bruce Davis said his sub-branch raised nearly $40 000 last year with its Anzac Day appeal.

Branches across the state will receive a portion of online donations but Mr Davis said people still needed to donate to help support the Shepparton sub-branch.

He said the RSL had provided long-standing support for struggling veterans.

“This money is used to help veterans that have served overseas or domestically,” he said.

“The money has provided welfare support, emergency accommodation, education for families, house maintenance and buying special health equipment.

“Of the money we normally raise, we keep half and the rest goes back to RSL Victoria.”

Mr Davis said it was understandable the face-to-face selling had been stopped.

“You can have up to five people standing around the seller — and that sort of contact needs to be avoided,” he said.

“I have two grandchildren that normally help me sell, so they're pretty upset that won't be happening this year.”

Mr Davis said he hoped veterans would be back on the streets later this year to sell poppies for Remembrance Day.

Donations can be made at www.anzacappeal.com.au

