No change to acknowledgment of first people

Greater Shepparton City Council has rejected a move to change its acknowledgement of country, with councillors arguing there has not been enough consultation.

At last week's ordinary meeting, council voted five to three against a recommendation that included "the Yorta Yorta Peoples comprising of 16 family groups" in its acknowledgement.

Councillors Fern Summer, Dennis Patterson, Bruce Giovanetti, Kim O’Keeffe and Shelley Sutton all voted against the motion.

The remaining councillors voted in favour of the recommendation except for Les Oroszvary, who was absent.

Cr Summer said the proposed acknowledgement had a limited definition of the local indigenous community.

“It's not just Yorta Yorta, there are other tribes who may or may not believe they're a good fit with the wrap,” she said.

“There might be some people out there thinking it's a great thing and some people out there who think it's equally not a great thing.

“So the direct request for no change from other indigenous leaders is being ignored in this instance.”

Cr Summer said the Bangerang people's belief they owned the land was "every bit as real" as the Yorta Yorta belief, regardless of what the law said.

Cr Patterson said the decision needed to come from the local indigenous community before council could change its acknowledgement.

Cr O'Keeffe said she was concerned after numerous meetings with First Nations people there was no clear direction on what should be included in council's acknowledgement.

Cr Sutton said she was not in favour of changing the acknowledgement, knowing it would upset people within the community.

Cr Chris Hazelman, who is also the Ethnic Council of Shepparton manager, said council was turning its back on its own plan.

He said council was "out of step" and not consistent with guidelines recommended by the Victorian Government.

“Now when it gets to the crux of it we're going to walk away from it,” he said.

Cr Hazelman said not changing the acknowledgement was a "breach of faith" with the community.

“In June of 2019 council adopted the Reconciliation Action Plan,” he said

“One of the key actions of the plan was to amend the current acknowledgement. That was what we adopted unanimously.”

But Cr Summer argued council reviewing its strategy did not mean it had to act on it.

“We haven't even gone out to public consultation on this and already we've seen quite a lot of division and animosity,” she said.

Cr Hazelman said changing the acknowledgement would fall in line with the recent Victorian Government guidance to recognise traditional owners relevant to the area.

Cr Hazelman said neighbouring shires Campaspe and Moira both recognised Yorta Yorta people.

“There may well be people who would argue the present acknowledgement is sufficent,” he said.

“[But] that misses the point and ignores the direct request for change from local indigenous leaders.”

Cr Dinny Adem said the proposed acknowledgement would be the best solution to recognise 16 family groups.