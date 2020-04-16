Man remains in custody following police pursuit through Shepparton

A man remains in custody after an alleged dangerous driving spree through Shepparton on Wednesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old man, of no fixed address, is alleged to have stolen two vehicles before attempting to evade police through town.

Police allege the man stole a white Ford farm van from an orchard in Ardmona on Tuesday, before dumping the vehicle at the rear of Harvey Norman in Kialla at around 6.40 am the following day.

It is alleged the man then went and stole another vehicle, a white Holden Commodore utility, from Riverside Caravan Park in Kialla.

Later on Wednesday, police said they spotted the vehicle, which they believed to be stolen, travelling through Shepparton.

“Police have tried to intercept and the accused has evaded police by driving around Shepparton East at a fast rate of speed,” Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit Detective Senior Constable Jacob Sinclair said.

Police said they followed the accused into a court in Shepparton East on Wednesday afternoon where he was later arrested and taken to the Shepparton police station for interview.

The man is facing 11 charges, including burglary, theft, two counts of theft of motor vehicle, two counts of dangerous driving while being pursued by police, reckless conduct endangering life, driving while disqualified, commit indictable offence while on bail, contravene bail conditions and use methylamphetamine.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court today.