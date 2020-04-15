Teenager pleads guilty to stealing $400 from Shepparton sushi restaurant

A 15-year-old girl was placed on a good behaviour bond after stealing $400 from a sushi store in Shepparton on Saturday night, a court has heard.

The teenager and a co-accused attended the store inside a shopping complex just after 9 pm when the accused acted as a "look out" while the co-accused attempted to gain access to the store's cash register.

“The co-accused picked up the cash register and tipped the cash register over in different directions until they gained access to the till,” a police prosecutor told the court.

“The co-accused grabbed $400 from the cash register.”

The court was told the accused and co-accused left the shopping centre with the money, with police later gaining access to the CCTV footage from the store which identified the pair.

The teenager, who was on bail at the time, was later arrested and made full admissions stating there was only $300 inside the till of which she took $50 and spent it at McDonald's, while the co-accused took the rest.

The court was told the accused was arrested on Monday, spending one night in custody before being brought before court yesterday.

The girl's lawyer told the court her client had attended the shopping complex to use the ATM machine when the "opportunistic offending" occurred.

“She accepts she has done the wrong thing ... irrespective to her role in the offending, she is equally as guilty as the co-accused,” the lawyer said.

The magistrate told the girl she could ruin her future if she continued down the same path.

“That shopkeeper losing that money could ruin them and you have no business stealing that type of money,” the magistrate said.

The girl, who pleaded guilty to one charge of theft and one charge of committing an indictable offence while on bail, was released on a good behaviour bond.

MORE COURT NEWS

Former Shepparton magistrate cleared of any wrongdoing

Teenager granted bail following alleged violent carjacking in Shepparton

Mooroopna man set to be extradited following release from prison