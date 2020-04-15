Community joins together to say ‘thank you’

From shout-outs to local community members, changes to businesses and just saying ‘thank you’ to people who have helped along the way, there has been plenty of joy and cheer spread during community, business and family hours on our Facebook page.

Here is some of what you had to share recently:

● Workers at GV Health received a beautiful surprise on Easter Sunday, thanks to members of the public. One of the health workers wanted to share this message:

“We would just like to say a huge thank-you to Jerry and Grace for their extremely generous gifts of chocolates and balloons that they shared with health care workers on Sunday morning. What a wonderful thing to receive on Easter Sunday!

“We are so grateful to anyone in the entire community who have offered any gift or gratitude, it is not going unnoticed or unappreciated! We hope everyone stays home and stays safe!”

● Kialla residents Bethany and Felicity Robinson spread some Easter joy on Sunday, creating these colourful chalk drawings to say ‘thank you’ to essential workers. Even the police dropped by to admire the artwork while out on patrol!

● Stacey Lagana and her family have been spending their time working on their jigsaw puzzle skills and enjoying their garden!

“My six-year-old shocked me the other day when he easily completed a 100 piece puzzle that I thought would be too hard for him. Lucky I was able to order more locally from Collins Booksellers Shepparton as they do free delivery. We've also been spending every day outside in the garden expanding our vegetable patch and planting seeds (thanks to Mooroopna Hardware for delivering a pallet of wood amongst other things for our projects).”

● Liz D’Elia wanted to thank all the bank workers who are still out there in public.

● Jenny Hogg wanted to thank local businesses that are offering delivery services: “I'm loving my deliveries from Milk to Your Door, North End Bakery and Family Care Pharmacy.”

● Carol Simonis had a shout-out to Family Care Pharmacy on Archer St: “Thank you for going above and beyond to make sure that your customers are well cared for and for the friendly staff. Thank you all.”