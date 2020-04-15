Home care workers continue to provide vital services to Shepparton’s elderly

Greater Shepparton home care workers are continuing to put in overtime on the front lines, ensuring elderly clients have access to essential services amid the coronavirus crisis.

Benetas Mooroopna's eight home care workers have seen increased demand for meal deliveries and grocery arrangements for clients as COVID-19 restrictions tighten.

There has also been a spike in requests for IT support as clients explore new ways to connect with friends and family.

With the team daily interacting with our most vulnerable locals, Benetas Mooroopna's regional operations team leader Libby Ryan said the service was taking utmost precautions to keep clients safe.

“As part of this, we’ve implemented rigorous health, safety and hygiene protocols and checks for our employees to follow, many of which include maintaining physical distancing at all times possible during service delivery,” she said.

Benetas’ local home care team is supported by more than 150 direct care workers and locum staff.

The service provides a wide range of home care packages, allowing Greater Shepparton's older people to continue living safely at home — a particularly crucial service at this time.

“Most important to this work is listening to a person’s unique interests and needs, and adapting our solutions so that they continue to feel supported and safe during this period,” Ms Ryan said.

This can include anything from supporting a client with their shopping and personal care needs, through to arranging transportation to medical appointments and in-home nursing.

Mr Ryan said it had been heartwarming to witness "incredible" acts of generosity towards Benetas clients in these uncertain times.

“We’ve had more than 225 messages of love and reassurance sent to residents in our aged care homes,” she said.

“We’ve had bagpipes played outside aged care homes, school children send drawings and letters to our aged care clients and companies provide us with essential provisions for our home care clients across Victoria.

“Our home care workers have loved delivering care packages these past weeks, with many clients relying on these deliveries for their essential food and care needs.

“My colleague also organised for the Shepparton library to deliver audio books to one of our clients who's vision impaired — something she absolutely loved.”

Ms Ryan said it was crucial the community continued to look out for its most at-risk people at this time.

“While physical distancing and isolation continues, it’s important we prioritise checking in on older family members regularly and sharing our love, care and reassurance,” she said.

“Simply sending a picture by mail and making a regular phone call can make all the difference.

“We also encourage family members of clients to provide their loved ones with supermarket vouchers so their carers can purchase items without the need to exchange money.

“It’s important to remember that while their services may shift during this period, their health and safety remains at the heart of our decisions and work.”