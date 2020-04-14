Greater Shepparton reports no new COVID-19 cases in a week

Greater Shepparton has gone a week without a new case of COVID-19, remaining steady on nine cases overnight.

Mitchell Shire also has nine cases, Moira Shire still has 11, Benalla Rural City has three, and Campaspe Shire and Strathbogie Shire each have two.

No details have been released about where in the region the individuals live, their prior movements, or the locations of those who have recovered from the virus.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp has confirmed patients were being treated for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.

He also said it was "likely a number of people" who were diagnosed in mid to late March have now recovered from the virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 10 more cases across the state, as the total number climbed to 1291.

However, 1118 have recovered.

Fourteen people have died from the virus and there were no new deaths overnight.

There remain 40 people in hospital, with 15 of those in intensive care.

The number of community transmitted cases stands at 122.

More than 71 000 people in the state have been tested, and several cases remain under investigation.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos also announced an expansion of testing, saying anyone who showed symptoms of COVID-19 could now be tested.

She also announced the recruitment of 120 paramedics in anticipation for the peak of infection.