News

Lulla’s hands out hampers to help local indigenous families in need

By Charmayne Allison

Lending a hand: Ahlani, 3, and Amira Mason, 4, helping Miranda Edwards with a support box of grocery items.

1 of 1

Lulla's Children and Family Centre may be down to just one child.

But that has not stopped staff from serving their families from afar.

The indigenous childcare centre has been sending out hampers of essential items to parents and FaceTiming children to maintain contact and support as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Centre director Miranda Edwards said reality hit staff recently when zero children showed up to the facility one day.

“It was emotional for us, we'd never had that happen before,” she said.

“But we didn't want to sit still — we decided to send out food hampers and education packs to each child.

“We will continue to do it every week until this is over.”

The hampers include essential items such as toilet paper, nappies, fruit and vegetables, flour, milk, hand soap and bleach — all donated from Foodshare and Rumbalara.

“We asked our parents what they were desperate for,” Ms Edwards said.

“Many have asked for veggies like potatoes, pumpkin and cauliflower because prices have gone up so much families can't afford them.

“Parents are also desperate for baby Panadol, because their children are teething and they just can't get their hands on any.”

Centre staff have also been connecting with children via FaceTime.

“We have been a big part of these children's lives for eight hours a day, so one phone call is nothing,” Ms Edwards said.

“We tell them we love them, miss them and can't wait to see them again.

“They love it — although they're not hesitant to tell us when they're done talking,” she said with a laugh.

“It's also a chance to check on the parents and see how they're going.”

Numbers have plummeted at the centre in the wake of the virus outbreak, with parents choosing to keep their children safe at home.

Indigenous communities are at greater risk from COVID-19 due to the greater prevalence of chronic medical conditions compared to non-indigenous people.

“So it's completely understandable they're staying home,” Ms Edwards said.

“Currently, we're only open to take care of the children of essential workers, such as local healthcare workers.”

But with her staff still on the frontlines, Ms Edwards said anxieties were high.

“My team are all concerned, they've still got families to go home to at the end of the day,” she said.

“They're putting themselves at risk to keep providing this service.

“As a director, I'm trying to make sure everyone is looked after. I've been shouting them coffee and brekky from Lemon Tree Café and doing whatever I can to ease their minds.

“Some staff have opted to go on leave while this is all going on.”

The Federal Government has pledged to pay 50 per cent of the childcare sector's fee revenue to keep services open during the crisis.

But Ms Edwards said the local centre had not seen any financial support to date.

“A place like ours relies on funding to offer our services,” she said.

“If we don't receive funding soon, I don't know what our future will be.

“We just need something to get through this period. Because we are a much-needed service in this community and we want to come out the other side.”

If you would like to donate resources to Lulla's for the hampers, simply drop them at the centre at 44 Edward St, Shepparton.

Latest articles

World

G7 to discuss coronavirus in video meeting

Leaders of the G7 countries - the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US - will discuss how to respond to the coronavirus in a videoconference.

AAP Newswire
World

Spain, Austria ease coronavirus curbs

Nearly 2 million people globally have been infected with the coronavirus and more than 124,000 have died because of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
World

US virus death toll doubles in one week

Almost 597,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the US out of a global total of nearly 2 million.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Breaking News

Wild police chase ends in dramatic arrest in Echuca

A WILD police pursuit through three towns involving ground and air searches ended in a dramatic arrest in Echuca early today. Two men allegedly led police on a chase through the back roads of Tallygaroopna, Bunbartha and eventually Echuca before...

Ivy Jensen
News

Nazi and Chinese flags found on communications tower

Kyabram residents awoke to an ugly sight on Sunday when a Nazi flag along with two Chinese national flags were flying high on the communications tower.

Kyabram Free Press
News

Fire rips through Tatura home

The residents of a Tatura home are lucky to be alive after a fire ripped through their house on Good Friday. CFA brigades from Tatura and Shepparton were called to the Service St property about 9 am. It took a little more than an hour to...

James Bennett