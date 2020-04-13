News

One hundred candles for Norma

By James Bennett

Norma Roddick with her family: Pauline Truman, Mabel and Mandy Deveny.

Norma Roddick with her family: Pauline Truman, Mabel and Mandy Deveny.

Norma Roddick is a big fan of the Queen.

Illuminating the street with 100 candles in jars might be the perfect way to celebrate a century of life.

For those closest to Norma Roddick, it will be their way of congratulating Kialla's newest centenarian tomorrow night.

Turning 100 hasn't fazed Mrs Roddick in the slightest but she proudly accepted a letter from the Queen — a woman she deeply admires.

Mrs Roddick said she was fond of the royal family and did not believe Meghan and Harry had left their royal duties.

“I'm very Queen-minded,” she said.

“I like what she stands for. I'd hate to see Australia become a republic.”

Mrs Roddick moved into her Gordon Dve home 10 years ago after spending most of her life at Point Lonsdale.

Today she uses a walker but insists she is always on time for her Friday hair appointment.

She said her secret to hitting triple figures was less alcohol and more Tim Tams.

And although Mrs Roddick does not have any children, she has family in Kialla who she loves dearly. She has also had Boxer dogs throughout her life who she considers her "children".

“I still remember when they brought in my first Boxer - everyone thought they were bulldogs in those days,” she said.

“I'm very taken with animals; don't worry about children.

“They used to say to me ‘I don't know why you have Boxers in the back of the car and not children'.

“Now everyone in the family has Boxers, that's the main reason I moved to Shepparton.”

Mrs Roddick was born in Melbourne and schooled at Presbyterian Ladies College.

She spent most of her childhood holidays at Point Lonsdale, where she met a dashing man named Grenville Roddick, who everyone called Rod.

The pair planned to marry but World War II put their wedding on hold until 1944.

Mr Roddick served in the Australian Observer Unit, commonly known as the Nackeroos, and became the lighthouse keeper at Point Lonsdale and Queenscliff on his return.

“I was spending my time as a good wife,” Mrs Roddick said with a laugh.

Mr Roddick died in November 1998.

Due to coronavirus measures, Mrs Roddick's birthday celebrations have been put on hold but her family say they will host a party in her honour as soon as they are able.

