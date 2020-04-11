No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, or in surrounding council areas today.

Moira Shire reported its eleventh case yesterday.

Greater Shepparton and Mitchell Shire each remain on nine.

Benalla Rural City has three cases, and Campaspe Shire and Strathbogie Shire are steady on two cases each.

No details have been released about where these people live within the local council areas or their prior movements.

A man in his 80s died in hospital yesterday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14.

The number of coronavirus cases in Victoria has risen by 24 overnight and now stands at 1265.

The cases range from babies to people in their early 90s.

Of the total cases, 234 were in regional Victoria, and 986 have recovered.

Forty-four people remain in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care.

There have been 118 confirmed cases that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 67 000 people have been tested, and several cases remain under investigation.