News

No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

1 of 1

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton, or in surrounding council areas today.

Moira Shire reported its eleventh case yesterday.

Greater Shepparton and Mitchell Shire each remain on nine.

Benalla Rural City has three cases, and Campaspe Shire and Strathbogie Shire are steady on two cases each.

No details have been released about where these people live within the local council areas or their prior movements.

A man in his 80s died in hospital yesterday, bringing the statewide death toll to 14.

The number of coronavirus cases in Victoria has risen by 24 overnight and now stands at 1265.

The cases range from babies to people in their early 90s.

Of the total cases, 234 were in regional Victoria, and 986 have recovered.

Forty-four people remain in hospital with the virus, including 15 in intensive care. 

There have been 118 confirmed cases that may have been acquired through community transmission.

More than 67 000 people have been tested, and several cases remain under investigation.

Latest articles

World

Apple, Google to track virus with phones

New phone software would make it easier to use Bluetooth wireless technology to track down people for who may have been infected by coronavirus carriers.

AAP Newswire
World

Weinstein hit with new sexual assault case

Los Angeles prosecutors say they have charged former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein with an additional count of felony “sexual battery by restraint”.

AAP Newswire
World

Ending shutdown ‘biggest decision’: Trump

President Donald Trump will unveil a new advisory group next week that would focus on the process of economic opening following restrictions to curb COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Rickie and his road are poles apart

Nobody was more excited to be a first home-buyer than Rickie Jager — but a light pole in the middle of his driveway could leave him with an estimated $12 000 headache.

James Bennett
News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case - the only recorded increase in Northern Victoria. “I can confirm there are a number of...

Madi Chwasta
News

Woman in her 70s died from COVID-19 at GV Health

The patient that died from COVID-19 at Goulburn Valley Health last week was a woman in her 70s.

Madi Chwasta