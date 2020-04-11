Talisman Menswear creates line of face masks to keep Shepparton safe

As a chronic asthmatic, Talisman Menswear’s Paul Jerome is more aware than most of the dangers of coronavirus.

Which is why he has developed a range of funky new face masks to keep the Shepparton community safe.

After launching the new product recently, Mr Jerome has sold more than 100 of the popular masks in just nine days.

And demand is only set to rise as the pandemic continues.

“I can't afford to get sick, but I'm right in the danger zone. This is the case for many other vulnerable people in Shepparton,” he said.

“By all wearing face masks, we're protecting each other.

“Many people don't show symptoms in the initial stages of coronavirus, but that's when they're the greatest risk to others.

“But if we wear face masks, the spread of germs via coughing and sneezing could be significantly limited.”

Mr Jerome is making up to 23 masks a day in a range of colours and prints.

“Marvel and Star Wars have been popular with men, while women are loving Mickey Mouse prints and plain black,” he said.

“The best part is they're machine washable so you can reuse them, unlike single-use masks.”

While the hand-crafted masks are not medical grade, Mr Jerome hopes they will prevent people from touching their faces or coughing and sneezing onto people or surfaces.

After "copping a bit of flack" for the line of face masks online, he is urging locals to support businesses as they adapt to these tough times.

“Some people have ridiculed me, saying face masks don't do anything,” he said.

“But I've had nurses from Melbourne ordering up to seven at a time, as well as several people from local medical clinics.

“I also had someone accuse me of profiteering, but I'm only charging $15 per mask, and they take $13 to make. At the rate I'm making them, these won't cover store rent.

“I've had to close the shop down and leave all the winter stock just sitting there with no way to pay for it.

“I have to find some way to earn a living. We all need to diversify to find a way to survive this pandemic.

“Let's support each other as much as we can through this time.”

To order face masks, contact Paul on the Talisman Menswear Facebook page.