Stay home this Easter long weekend, say Shepparton police

Shepparton police are reminding residents they must stay home this Easter long weekend, with officers expected to be out in force in an attempt to catch those disregarding the restrictions.

While the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we celebrate Easter this year, police have warned locals must comply with stay-at-home directions and will be caught if they choose not to do so.

“We encourage everyone to follow the advice and the warnings issued by the Chief Health Officer and comply with the directions,” Local Area Commander Acting Inspector Ash Mason said.

“They should not be travelling to holiday destinations over the long weekend — they should be complying with the stay-at-home directions and only leaving their homes for the essential reasons or permissible reasons detailed on the DHHS website.”

The annual police road Operation Nexus will also be running this long weekend in an effort to curb road trauma; however, the focus is set to shift slightly, with fewer people expected to be on our roads.

Shepparton police will be targeting the key causes of road trauma across the weekend, also known as the fatal five: drink and drug driving, speeding, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt offences.

“Our police members participating in Operation Nexus will be intercepting vehicles, and as they are doing so they will be checking the occupants of those vehicles to ensure compliance with directions,” Act Insp Mason said.

“On each occasion the circumstances will be assessed and if it is suspected a person is in breach the officers will be taking appropriate action, which may include issuing infringement notices.”

Locals caught ignoring restrictions around gatherings of more than two people inside or outside the home, or leaving home for a reason that is not to get food, medical care, to exercise, or attend work or education can be fined $1652.