The great bug count

Locals are being urged to get out of the house and into their backyards to look for bugs.

Greater Shepparton City Council and Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority are encouraging residents to take part in the Wild Pollinator Count next week.

Running from April 12 to 19, the program aims to discover what insects share our backyards.

RiverConnect project officer Meg Pethybridge said it was a great activity for both families and individuals to take part in while in isolation.

“Warm, sunny and calm days in autumn create the perfect environment for pollinators to visit flowers in your backyard,” Ms Pethybridge said.

“No special gear or expertise is needed for this activity, just a keen set of eyes and an open flower.

“This is a great activity during COVID-19 isolation and for the whole family to get involved, learning to count and learn about insects all while being on a great adventure in your own backyard,” she said.

People are urged to take part in the initiative by recording the bugs found in 10-minute blocks over eight days.

Residents’ recordings will contribute to a national database helping scientists understand pollinator species’ behaviour.

Wild insects play a crucial role in pollinating crops, forests and gardens across Australia and while many people would recognise honey bees as pollinators, there are thousands of other pollinator species.

RiverConnect is hosting an online introduction session for residents to learn about the count on its Facebook page on Monday, April 13 at 10 am.

To learn more about the count and how to identify species, print a tally sheet and record your findings, visit wildpollinatorcount.com