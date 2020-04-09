Northcote Ave’s clapping for frontliners sparks national movement

From little things, big things grow.

That's certainly been the case for Shepparton's Northcote Ave.

Because this quiet street is the birthplace of a rousing initiative now sweeping the nation.

After reading about residents of Northcote Ave turning out every night at 8 pm to clap and cheer for our healthcare workers, an Australian social enterprise has taken notice.

And is encouraging the rest of the nation to get involved.

Frontliners, a social initiative launched in response to the pandemic, has sent $2 million in kits of essential items to more than 15 000 healthcare workers in recent weeks.

Now, it has launched #Cheer4Frontliners, urging Australians to show support for their frontline workers every Thursday night at 8 pm.

While initially inspired by the ‘Clap for NHS’ movement in London, Frontliners chief executive Phil Leahy said a little street in Shepparton was the first local example his group had seen.

"After seeing stories about London, we wanted to instigate this in Australia,” he said.

"Then we read that it was happening in Shepparton already and we were completely inspired by the fact this started on one street.

"We decided we absolutely had to make this happen and expand on their wonderful initiative.”

Mr Leahy hopes this will become a nationwide movement.

"We’d love every community to clap and cheer for healthcare workers in acknowledgement of the work they are doing,” he said.

"We’ve spoken to hospital staff who say they were reduced to tears by seeing people clapping for them.

"It also helps the community feel connected to one another when we are maintaining physical distance.”

Shepparton's Sandi Farrell, who launched the initiative on Northcote Ave, said she was "humbled" her neighbourhood had inspired a national movement.

"It's so great this enterprise has gotten on board. I'm just elated to hear it's going beyond our street,” she said.

"The more people we have involved, the better.”

These are sentiments echoed by Mr Leahy.

"Healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk and working long hours,” he said.

"Those hours will only get longer. Caring is in their DNA and at a time like this, we feel it’s important to show them the Australian people are behind them.

"Every Australian can support them by staying home. This gesture — clap for frontliners — is a nod of appreciation.”