CFA Good Friday Appeal tin has gone virtual

By Morgan Dyer

Shepparton CFA is urging locals to spare what they can and donate to the Good Friday Appeal - Sophie and Anthony Deith.

Local streets will be quiet, as tin rattlers for the Good Friday Appeal have been told to stay home.

It will be the first Easter in decades that Shepparton's CFA members have not spent their long weekend trawling the streets collecting funds for the Royal Children's Hospital.

Due to COVID-19 the appeal has been limited to an online fundraiser and virtual tins have been set up so people can donate to the cause via their local community group.

Shepparton CFA Good Friday Appeal manager Anthony Deith said the team had set up a virtual tin.

“There's no door-knocking or rattling at the intersections like we normally do but that doesn't mean people can't donate,” Mr Deith said.

“We have set up a virtual donation tin on the Good Friday Appeal website, which will add to the Shepparton town tally,” he said.

Last year the local brigade raised more than $30 000 for sick children.

Mr Deith said it would be amazing if under the circumstances they could beat that total.

“It's quite personal, for a number of us at the brigade have had kids who had to go to the children's hospital,” he said.

“It's a really worthwhile cause.

“It will be a lot harder to raise funds this year, not being out and about, but we are really urging locals to spare whatever they can."

Donating online is nearly as simple as dropping money in a tin — it can be completed in minutes and only takes a few quick clicks.

To donate to children in need head to the Shepparton CFA Facebook page or find the CFA's virtual tin online at www.goodfridayappeal.com.au

