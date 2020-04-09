Questions

1. Where was George Pell spotted on the Hume Hwy on Wednesday?

2. Where does Shepparton rank in the list of Australia's most economically resilient cities?

3. A Shepparton teenager was granted bail following an alleged violent carjacking on Monday night involving which imitation weapons?

4. Why did Coomboona's George Kontakos make The News on Monday?

5. A Shepparton local may have to front up $12 000 to remove what item from in front of his driveway?

6. Two people were arrested near Reedy Swamp in Shepparton six months after they were reported. What were they arrested for?

7. Shepparton's Chris Phillips has been on a TV show recently dealing with some four-legged friends. What was the show?

8. Which Katandra AFL coach is marshalling his troops from home?

9. A Nagambie pensioner scored last Saturday when he won TattsLotto. Was the figure over or under $500 000?

10. Which Shepparton supercar racer will be part of the V8 Supercars E-Series tournament?

11. Shepparton's restaurants are urging diners to pick up the phone instead of using which app to order food?

12. Vinnies op shop in Shepparton is taking measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. What did it announce on Thursday?

13. Which local company has recently innovated a new life-saving ‘spray screen’ to keep counter staff safe across the region?

14. Goulburn Valley lost one of its greatest female bowlers recently. What was her name?



Answers



1. A petrol station

2. 16

3. Gun and samurai swords

4. He saved a woman from a burning car

5. A light pole

6. Tree felling

7. Pooch Perfect

8. David Teague

9. Over

10. Garry Jacobson

11. Menulog

12. Stopped taking donations

13. Goulburn Valley Signmakers

14. Joan Coldwell