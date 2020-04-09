News

Easter service arrangements for Shepparton churches

By Shepparton News

For the first time, Easter this year will be celebrated online across the Shepparton district. But the Christian message of hope remains the same.

Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst

Live ceremonies will be broadcast on Prime TV at 3 pm on Good Friday and 10.30 am for Easter Sunday Mass. This will be on Channel 7 and on Prime 7 in regional areas, and live streamed on 7plus.

At St Kilian’s in Bendigo, Bishop Shane Mackinlay will celebrate:

Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 10, noon

Good Friday ceremony: Friday, April 10, 3 pm

Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 11, 8 pm

Easter Day Mass: Sunday, April 12, 10 am

These will be live-streamed to the diocesan website: www.sandhurst.catholic.org.au

St Augustine’s Church

Address: 95-97 Maude St, Shepparton.

Live streaming via Zoom from 10 am on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

More information: phone 58217630.

St Paul’s Lutheran Church

Address: 54 Poplar Ave, Shepparton.

Maundy Thursday, April 9, 6 pm https://youtu.be/0QBoMAIzSEo

Good Friday, April 10, 10 am https://youtu.be/4nGRo3fvzWQ

Easter Sunday, April 12, 10 am https://youtu.be/uz0LDE-GjOU

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTupHYtPmWzZQDEpnNQE2RA

More information at https://www.sheppartonlutheranchurch.org/

Salvation Army

Address: Corner of Nixon and Orr streets, Sheppartonn.

We will be welcoming everyone to our online Easter church services and we would love you to join with us at https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/our-faith/easter/

More information: phone 0409 490 109.

GV Christian Fellowship

Address: 9 Pine Rd, Shepparton.

Online service times: Good Friday 10 am and Easter Sunday 10.30 am

www.gvcf.org.au/live

More information: phone 5831 5263.

Generations

Address: 295 Dhurringile Rd, Tatura.

Online service on Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 am at www.generations.org.au

More information: phone 5824 3240.

South Shepparton Community Church

Address: 15a St Andrews Rd, Shepparton.

Encourages everyone to access church activities via Facebook page South Shepparton Community Church. Live-streaming children's activities and providing helpful online links.

More information: www.facebook.com/SouthShepp

Shepparton Baptist Church

Address: 600 Wyndham St, Shepparton.

Reflections online via You Tube at www.sheppbaptist.com.au and on the Facebook page Shepparton Baptist Church.

Encounter Christian Church

Address: 155 Verney Rd, Shepparton.

Online church services and more information at www.encounter.cc

More information: phone 5821 1655.

Exchange Church

Address: 132 Welsford St, Shepparton.

Easter services on YouTube (search for “Exchange Church Shepparton”)

More details: www.exchangechurch.org.au

Shepparton Seventh Day Adventist Church

Easter live streams and podcasts: shepparton.adventist.org.au/

Shepparton Uniting Church

Address: 134/140 Fryers St, Shepparton.

Recorded services and more information available at www.sheppartonuc.org.au

For printed material phone 5821 2077.

Shepparton Presbyterian Church

Address: 170 Hayes St, Shepparton.

Easter services live-streamed from 10 am at https://www.sheppartonpresbyterian.org.au/

