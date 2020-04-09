Easter service arrangements for Shepparton churches

News
Easter service arrangements for Shepparton churchesBy Shepparton News
Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst
Live ceremonies will be broadcast on Prime TV at 3 pm on Good Friday and 10.30 am for Easter Sunday Mass. This will be on Channel 7 and on Prime 7 in regional areas, and live streamed on 7plus.
At St Kilian’s in Bendigo, Bishop Shane Mackinlay will celebrate:
Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 10, noon
Good Friday ceremony: Friday, April 10, 3 pm
Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 11, 8 pm
Easter Day Mass: Sunday, April 12, 10 am
These will be live-streamed to the diocesan website: www.sandhurst.catholic.org.au
St Augustine’s Church
Address: 95-97 Maude St, Shepparton.
Live streaming via Zoom from 10 am on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
More information: phone 58217630.
St Paul’s Lutheran Church
Address: 54 Poplar Ave, Shepparton.
Maundy Thursday, April 9, 6 pm https://youtu.be/0QBoMAIzSEo
Good Friday, April 10, 10 am https://youtu.be/4nGRo3fvzWQ
Easter Sunday, April 12, 10 am https://youtu.be/uz0LDE-GjOU
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTupHYtPmWzZQDEpnNQE2RA
More information at https://www.sheppartonlutheranchurch.org/
Salvation Army
Address: Corner of Nixon and Orr streets, Sheppartonn.
We will be welcoming everyone to our online Easter church services and we would love you to join with us at https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/our-faith/easter/
More information: phone 0409 490 109.
GV Christian Fellowship
Address: 9 Pine Rd, Shepparton.
Online service times: Good Friday 10 am and Easter Sunday 10.30 am
More information: phone 5831 5263.
Generations
Address: 295 Dhurringile Rd, Tatura.
Online service on Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 am at www.generations.org.au
More information: phone 5824 3240.
South Shepparton Community Church
Address: 15a St Andrews Rd, Shepparton.
Encourages everyone to access church activities via Facebook page South Shepparton Community Church. Live-streaming children's activities and providing helpful online links.
More information: www.facebook.com/SouthShepp
Shepparton Baptist Church
Address: 600 Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Reflections online via You Tube at www.sheppbaptist.com.au and on the Facebook page Shepparton Baptist Church.
Encounter Christian Church
Address: 155 Verney Rd, Shepparton.
Online church services and more information at www.encounter.cc
More information: phone 5821 1655.
Exchange Church
Address: 132 Welsford St, Shepparton.
Easter services on YouTube (search for “Exchange Church Shepparton”)
More details: www.exchangechurch.org.au
Shepparton Seventh Day Adventist Church
Easter live streams and podcasts: shepparton.adventist.org.au/
Shepparton Uniting Church
Address: 134/140 Fryers St, Shepparton.
Recorded services and more information available at www.sheppartonuc.org.au
For printed material phone 5821 2077.
Shepparton Presbyterian Church
Address: 170 Hayes St, Shepparton.
Easter services live-streamed from 10 am at https://www.sheppartonpresbyterian.org.au/