Easter service arrangements for Shepparton churches

Live ceremonies will be broadcast on Prime TV at 3 pm on Good Friday and 10.30 am for Easter Sunday Mass. This will be on Channel 7 and on Prime 7 in regional areas, and live streamed on 7plus.

At St Kilian’s in Bendigo, Bishop Shane Mackinlay will celebrate:

Stations of the Cross: Friday, April 10, noon

Good Friday ceremony: Friday, April 10, 3 pm

Easter Vigil: Saturday, April 11, 8 pm

Easter Day Mass: Sunday, April 12, 10 am

These will be live-streamed to the diocesan website: www.sandhurst.catholic.org.au

St Augustine’s Church

Address: 95-97 Maude St, Shepparton.

Live streaming via Zoom from 10 am on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

More information: phone 58217630.

St Paul’s Lutheran Church

Address: 54 Poplar Ave, Shepparton.

Maundy Thursday, April 9, 6 pm https://youtu.be/0QBoMAIzSEo

Good Friday, April 10, 10 am https://youtu.be/4nGRo3fvzWQ

Easter Sunday, April 12, 10 am https://youtu.be/uz0LDE-GjOU

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTupHYtPmWzZQDEpnNQE2RA

More information at https://www.sheppartonlutheranchurch.org/

Salvation Army

Address: Corner of Nixon and Orr streets, Sheppartonn.

We will be welcoming everyone to our online Easter church services and we would love you to join with us at https://www.salvationarmy.org.au/our-faith/easter/

More information: phone 0409 490 109.

GV Christian Fellowship

Address: 9 Pine Rd, Shepparton.

Online service times: Good Friday 10 am and Easter Sunday 10.30 am

www.gvcf.org.au/live

More information: phone 5831 5263.

Generations

Address: 295 Dhurringile Rd, Tatura.

Online service on Good Friday and Easter Sunday from 10 am at www.generations.org.au

More information: phone 5824 3240.

South Shepparton Community Church

Address: 15a St Andrews Rd, Shepparton.

Encourages everyone to access church activities via Facebook page South Shepparton Community Church. Live-streaming children's activities and providing helpful online links.

More information: www.facebook.com/SouthShepp

Shepparton Baptist Church

Address: 600 Wyndham St, Shepparton.

Reflections online via You Tube at www.sheppbaptist.com.au and on the Facebook page Shepparton Baptist Church.

Encounter Christian Church

Address: 155 Verney Rd, Shepparton.

Online church services and more information at www.encounter.cc

More information: phone 5821 1655.

Exchange Church

Address: 132 Welsford St, Shepparton.

Easter services on YouTube (search for “Exchange Church Shepparton”)

More details: www.exchangechurch.org.au

Shepparton Seventh Day Adventist Church

Easter live streams and podcasts: shepparton.adventist.org.au/

Shepparton Uniting Church

Address: 134/140 Fryers St, Shepparton.

Recorded services and more information available at www.sheppartonuc.org.au

For printed material phone 5821 2077.

Shepparton Presbyterian Church

Address: 170 Hayes St, Shepparton.

Easter services live-streamed from 10 am at https://www.sheppartonpresbyterian.org.au/