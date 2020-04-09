Rotary record for Tatura and beyond

Tatura Rotary Club is kicking goals and breaking records.

The addition of Cheree Neave and her son William on Wednesday, March 18, made it three generations from one family, at one club, at the same time.

The duo joined Cheree's mother, Carol Neave, who joined the club in 2001.

Club president Bill Purcell said it was the first time since the club's inception in 1962 this had happened.

“I believe it’s also the first time this has occurred in our Rotary district 9790 and possibly even Australia, and perhaps the world,” he said.

“Cheree has a background in hairdressing and William is involved in IT services.

“They bring a fresh, younger perspective into our club.”

Mr Purcell said it was not the first time the club had made history.

He said when Tony Casuscelli, then aged 21, joined in 1963, it made him the youngest person in the world to join a Rotary Club.