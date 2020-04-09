Get to know a local: Lachlan Andrew

Name: Lachlan Andrew.

Age: 22.

Occupation: Sous chef at Teller Collective.

Where were you born? Numurkah.

Who do you find most inspiring? Rick Stein.

What was your childhood dream? I have always wanted to be a chef and I have been lucky enough to fulfil my dream in my local area.

What do you love most about living in the Goulburn Valley? The relaxed, quiet feel and the strong community spirit. It also helps having the luxury of working as a chef in the food bowl of the state.



If you could invite three people over for dinner, dead or alive, who would they be? Oscar Wilde, Lord Byron and Zsa Zsa Gabor.



Favourite sporting team or player? Sam Stosur.



Favourite meal and drink? That's a hard one but I would have to go with dumplings and sloe gin.



Favourite holiday destination? Brisbane.



Something people might not know? I am an aspiring cheese maker.

What are you doing to keep amused during isolation? Fortunately I have been able to continue to work and I have been out in my veggie garden at home, which has helped keep me sane.