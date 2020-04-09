News

newsXpress Tatura makes mystery bags and care packs

By Spencer Fowler Steen

newsXpress Tatura is making and delivering care packs for kids and the elderly during COVID-19. Owner John Lovel.

1 of 1

Move over Netflix, newsXpress Tatura is creating fun packs for bored residents in the area.

Owner John Lovel said last Friday his wife Jenny came up with the idea of making mystery bags and delivering them to kids with nothing to do.

“People are ringing up and getting us to set them up,” he said.

“We've had lots of grandparents who can't see their grandkids calling up to order.”

Mr Lovel said the bags were for kids of any age, priced between $20 and $50.

“It's nice to see smiles on the kids’ faces when you deliver the bags,” he said.

“We're also delivering free balloons for kids in town.”

The packs have been a hit — more than 20 being sold in under four days.

The newsagency has also been making up care packs for the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes in the area, dropping off goods such as candles, soaps and magazines.

Mr Lovel said they would deliver the packs for free to anyone in the area, including people who were disheartened by not being able to celebrate birthdays.

Call newsXpress Tatura on 5824 1786 or visit its Facebook page to make an order.

Payments can be made over the phone.

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles | Rebuttals

The new Best Battles series debuted this week, and along with tackling the task of deciding the most memorable contests between sides in recent memory, we also asked you to rack your brain for your rebuttals. We found a couple of submissions, but...

Shepparton News
Sport

Jacobson enjoys first E-Series event

Garry Jacobson has emerged from the first BP Supercars All Stars E-Series event with great speed and a hunger for more virtual action. Shepparton’s fastest video-gamer joined the rest of his V8 cohort in the first three races of the 10-week iRacing...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Bulldogs want another flag in the kennel

PHOTO – strathy-kat-A 01. JPG - Caitlyn Price NETBALL COACH: CAITLYN PRICE 2019 FINISH: PREMIER (14-6) HEADLINE: Bulldogs want another flag in the kennel A magical September performance last year will be long remembered for many supporters and...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Rickie and his road are poles apart

Nobody was more excited to be a first home-buyer than Rickie Jager — but a light pole in the middle of his driveway could leave him with an estimated $12 000 headache.

James Bennett
News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine. The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case - the only recorded increase in Northern Victoria. “I can confirm there are a number of...

Madi Chwasta