newsXpress Tatura makes mystery bags and care packs

Move over Netflix, newsXpress Tatura is creating fun packs for bored residents in the area.

Owner John Lovel said last Friday his wife Jenny came up with the idea of making mystery bags and delivering them to kids with nothing to do.

“People are ringing up and getting us to set them up,” he said.

“We've had lots of grandparents who can't see their grandkids calling up to order.”

Mr Lovel said the bags were for kids of any age, priced between $20 and $50.

“It's nice to see smiles on the kids’ faces when you deliver the bags,” he said.

“We're also delivering free balloons for kids in town.”

The packs have been a hit — more than 20 being sold in under four days.

The newsagency has also been making up care packs for the elderly in hospitals and nursing homes in the area, dropping off goods such as candles, soaps and magazines.

Mr Lovel said they would deliver the packs for free to anyone in the area, including people who were disheartened by not being able to celebrate birthdays.

Call newsXpress Tatura on 5824 1786 or visit its Facebook page to make an order.

Payments can be made over the phone.