No new COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

The coronavirus.

Greater Shepparton has reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Moira Shire still has the most cases at 10, Greater Shepparton and Mitchell Shire have nine reported cases each.  

Benalla Shire has three, Campaspe Shire is steady on two, and Strathbogie Shire also has two.

“I can confirm there are a number of people in the Greater Shepparton region that have tested positive for COVID-19 with the majority of people remaining at home in isolation," Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp.

Mr Sharp also said the hospital was continuing to treat inpatients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

No details have been released about where in the region the patients live, or their prior movements.

A woman in her 80s died in hospital on Tuesday, which took the number of deaths in the state to 12.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1212 cases, with an increase of 21 from the following day.

There were 45 people in hospital, with 12 in intensive care; however, 736 people have now recovered from the virus.

Of the total cases, 225 were in regional Victoria, and 101 may have been contracted through community transmission.

More than 60 000 people have been tested so far in Victoria.

Several cases remain under investigation.

