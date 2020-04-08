News

GV Health staff endure verbal abuse

By Madi Chwasta

GV Health workers copping abuse: Staff have been told not to wear their uniform in public.

Goulburn Valley Health staff have endured weeks of verbal abuse, leaving them "frightened" for their own safety.

Chief executive Matt Sharp said a number of staff had suffered verbal abuse in hospital and outside the workplace about "exposing the community to COVID-19".

He said one such instance was when a staff member went on a run around Victoria Park Lake, and was recognised and verbally abused, despite not wearing a uniform.

“This person was going about their normal routine of exercise — as we are all allowed to do — when confronted by a member of the public who recognised the person as being a GV Health employee,” Mr Sharp said.

He said staff were taking all the necessary precautions to ensure public safety.

Goulburn Valley Health people and culture executive director Stacey Weeks said another healthcare worker experienced similar harassment when they stopped to buy essential items after work.

“I understand that the behaviour they experienced made them feel frightened for their own safety and not something that they ever expected to happen,” Ms Weeks said.

To ensure the safety of staff, she said the hospital had "strongly encouraged" staff to go home straight after a shift, or to cover up their uniform if they need to stop somewhere on the way home.

She said this uniform recommendation was "never existing" prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For healthcare workers to be treated in this manner is extremely disappointing, inappropriate, and not okay.

“Our healthcare workers are to be respected for the work they do.

“(They) do not need the added pressure of people thinking it is okay to verbally and physically abuse them for quite simply doing their job.”

Hospital staff endure verbal abuse: GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp demands the community show respect.

Shepparton Police Senior Sergeant Ross Brittain said he was not aware of any calls involving GV Health employees, but demanded the community have patience.

“These people are working under a lot of pressure,” he said.

“They have their own families, and it's affecting them as well.

“They're doing their job, and the best they can with what they've got.”

Mr Sharp also urged the public to show respect for hospital employees.

“Two of GV Health’s organisational values are compassion and respect,” he said.

“Can I ask that all members of the community consider what these two words represent in every interaction with our staff, both when they are at work and when they are not, should you happen to recognise them.

“In fact, please thank GV Health’s staff for the contribution they are making.”

Mr Sharp said all staff had been doing a "great job" despite "very trying circumstances".

“Please put yourself in their shoes and consider what the dedicated group of people that work for GV Health are experiencing at the moment.”

