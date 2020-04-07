News

Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

By Madi Chwasta

1 of 1

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case today - the only recorded increase in northern Victoria.

“I can confirm there are a number of people in the Greater Shepparton region that have tested positive for COVID-19 with the majority of people remaining at home in isolation," Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp.

“GV Health is continuing to treat inpatients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at Graham St, Shepparton."

No details have been released about where in the region the patients live, or their prior movements.

The number of confirmed cases in Moira Shire is steady on 10, Mitchell Shire remained on nine, Benalla Shire had three, Campaspe Shire had two, and Strathbogie Shire two.

There were 33 new cases across the state today, with the total number rising to 1191.

Of the total cases, 217 were in regional Victoria.

The death toll for the virus in Victoria now stands at 11, as a women in her 80s died in hospital on Sunday.

Fourty-seven remained in hospital, including one at GV Health, with 13 patients in intensive care, and 686 people have recovered from the virus.

The health department believed 93 cases may have been contracted through community transmission.

More than 58 000 tests have been completed.

Latest articles

Tennis

Top Tennis tours consider late finish

The ATP and WTA tours are considering extending the professional tennis season to make up for time during the coronavirus shutdown.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Kyrgios offers to help those going hungry

Australian tennis ace Nick Kyrgios has reached out through Instagram to those struggling financially during the coronavirus crisis, offering to drop food.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Serena’s shot at Court’s record stalls

Ex-Australian Davis Cup captain John Fitzgerald says the COVID-19 crisis casts fresh doubt over Serena Williams matching Margaret Court’s grand slam record.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

GV Health COVID-19 patient dies

GV Health have confirmed that a person being treated for COVID-19 at the hospital has died.

Shepparton News
News

Shepparton police issue 10 fines overnight to people not following gathering restrictions

Shepparton police issued 10 infringement notices overnight on Wednesday to people not complying with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19. These people, aged between 17 and 32, are alleged to have failed to comply with the...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton police ‘fed up’ with locals disregarding social distancing rules

Shepparton police are “beyond frustrated” with locals disregarding social distancing guidelines, with their concerns coming after a seventh case of COVID-19 was confirmed for Greater Shepparton yesterday. Sergeant Darren Wagstaff said police...

Liz Mellino