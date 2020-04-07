Ninth COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has another positive diagnosis of COVID-19, taking the total to nine.

The Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the ninth case today - the only recorded increase in northern Victoria.

“I can confirm there are a number of people in the Greater Shepparton region that have tested positive for COVID-19 with the majority of people remaining at home in isolation," Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp.

“GV Health is continuing to treat inpatients with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at Graham St, Shepparton."

No details have been released about where in the region the patients live, or their prior movements.

The number of confirmed cases in Moira Shire is steady on 10, Mitchell Shire remained on nine, Benalla Shire had three, Campaspe Shire had two, and Strathbogie Shire two.

There were 33 new cases across the state today, with the total number rising to 1191.

Of the total cases, 217 were in regional Victoria.

The death toll for the virus in Victoria now stands at 11, as a women in her 80s died in hospital on Sunday.

Fourty-seven remained in hospital, including one at GV Health, with 13 patients in intensive care, and 686 people have recovered from the virus.

The health department believed 93 cases may have been contracted through community transmission.

More than 58 000 tests have been completed.