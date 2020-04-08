News

Cheaper gas contract for Aquamoves

By James Bennett

Greater Shepparton City Council has secured a cheaper gas rate for Shepparton's Aquamoves centre.

Councillor Dinny Adem says Greater Shepparton City Council could save thousands of dollars as part of a new gas contract for Aquamoves.

Cr Adem said being part of the Municipal Association of Victoria had allowed the council to shop for a cheaper gas price.

The council has signed a contract with Origin Energy to pay an estimated $851 000 for its gas supply to the indoor swimming centre, until the contract expires in December 2022.

The rate council will pay on gas has decreased from $10.51 per gigajoule to $10.39 per gigajoule.

Cr Adem said it was not a huge reduction in the rate but still had the potential to save thousands of dollars.

“I think that's one of the better things about being part of the MAV,” the deputy mayor said.

“Things like this come along when we can have a collective procurement of rates like this; it's great."

Cr Fern Summer said it would be difficult to gauge how much the final bill would cost due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It may be a lot less, depending on how long Aquamoves is closed for,” Cr Summer said.

“We need to secure this lower rate for when Aquamoves reopens."

