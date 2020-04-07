News

Frustration with temporary ban on gun sales

By Liz Mellino

The Victorian Government's move to restrict the sale of firearms and ammunition for sporting and recreational purposes is expected to be a blow for the industry. Photo: OzShoots

Steve Threlfall at the Corio Vaughan st intersections Shepparton News on 19/09/2014 CAPTION: Better Shepparton wanted: Trelly's Fishing and Hunting World's Steven Threlfall is keen to see the transformation of Shepparton's central business district.

A Shepparton fishing and hunting enthusiast says he is "frustrated" and "disappointed" with the temporary ban placed on the sale of firearms and ammunition for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trelly's owner Steve Threlfall said the Victorian Government's move to restrict the sale of firearms and ammunition for sporting and recreational purposes was a blow for the industry.

“Firearms owners are one of the highest regulated user groups of all user groups in Australia,” he said.

“On one hand you have the government saying you have got to jump through all these hoops and all these regulations to qualify as being a firearms owner and now they're saying once you’ve done all those we still don’t trust you — that hurts.”

The restrictions, which came into place last week, mean licensed dealers will be prohibited from selling firearms and ammunition for sporting or recreational purposes for the duration of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, those with a need to access firearms and ammunition for essential services — such as farmers and rural landholders, professional vermin controllers and armed guards — will still be able to.

Police and Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the restrictions were necessary following a recent increase in applications for firearms permits and additional ammunition.

She said the move would prevent potential stockpiling, the incorrect storing of firearms and ammunition, and the risk for such items to fall into the hands of criminals.

“We're responding to an increase in demand for firearms and ammunition across the country by doing what we can to protect licensed firearm owners and dealers as well as the broader community,” Ms Neville said.

Following the announcement, the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia shared its objection to the decision, saying the action was "not justified" and attacked the integrity and values of licensed firearm owners.

In a statement issued by the association, chief executive Jack Wegman said application numbers, ammunition and firearm sales always increased in the weeks leading up to the official hunting seasons.

“It makes financial sense to buy ammunition and new equipment just before the start of the hunting season,” he said.

“Most firearms and ammunition are imported — with the drop in the Australian dollar future shipments are likely to be significantly more expensive. It makes perfect sense for people to buy goods now given those factors.”

