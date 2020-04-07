No new COVID-19 infringement notices issued by Shepparton police

Shepparton police officers have issued no new infringement notices to people failing to comply with social distancing restrictions put in place due to COVID-19.

It comes after police issued 10 $1652 fines overnight last Wednesday to people disregarding the directions issued by the chief health officer.

The infringements were issued as part of Operation Sentinel, which sees police enforcing bans on indoor and outdoor gatherings at non-essential venues and businesses, along with restrictions on gatherings to no more than two people — except for members of your immediate household and for work or education.

While the most recent results are positive for Greater Shepparton, Local Area Commander Acting Inspector Ash Mason said police were continuing to patrol and monitor areas around town.

“Police are still continuing to proactively police the community,” he said.

“We are trying to ensure members of the community are following the guidelines issued by the chief health officer and we will continue to do so.”

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Greater Shepparton has remained the same since last week, with eight people testing positive to the virus including a woman in her 70s who died on Friday.

While Shepparton police have issued 10 fines since the Operation began, police across the state have issued more than 350 and conducted a total of 15 232 spot checks at homes, businesses and non-essential services.

In the 24 hours up until 8 am Tuesday, a total of 70 fines were issued across the state by Victoria police personnel.

“We will continue to reiterate the message that we need members of the community to understand the risk COVID-19 presents to every person,” Acting Insp Mason said.

“We need every member of the community to comply with the directions issued by the chief health officer to minimise the risk of transmission of the virus.”