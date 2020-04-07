$50,000 worth of property destroyed in Yarroweyah shed fire

About $50 000 worth of property was destroyed during a shed fire at Yarroweyah on Monday.

Police said a boat, caravan and ride-on mower were destroyed by fire in the early hours of the morning.

The fire was believed to have been started by accident.

More than $1000 in cash was stolen from an unlocked vehicle in Cobram last week.

The money was stolen from a white Toyota Tarago van parked on Punt Rd about 4.30 pm on Friday.

Police said the vehicle's owner left $1400 in an envelope on the front seat of the vehicle, which was parked outside the National Australia Bank.

Anyone with information is urged to phone the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

Eight new mobile phones were stolen from a Cobram business last week.

Police said the phones, still in their boxes, were stolen from a High St business about 3 am on Monday, March 30.

The offender, wearing a hoodie, Nike runners and a backpack, smashed a glass panel in the door of the business to steal the Galaxy A20 and Oppo AX5 phones.

Police said the offender fled the scene on a scooter.

Anyone with information is urged to phone the Cobram police station on 5871 1977.

Police seized several cannabis plants while executing a drug warrant at a Waaia property last Thursday.

A man, 37, was questioned in relation to possession and cultivation of a drug of dependence.

A Numurkah woman, 53, was charged with possession and cultivation of a drug of dependence after four cannabis plants were found at her Meiklejohn St home.

She was bailed to appear at the Shepparton Magistrates’ Court at a later date.

Police are warning Greater Shepparton residents to be vigilant following reports of criminals taking advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

With people now working from home and more frequent government announcements, police have warned this could increase the vulnerability of people falling victim to online scams.

Scamwatch has received multiple reports of phishing scams sent via email or text message that claim to be providing official information on coronavirus. However, they are actually attempts to try and obtain personal data.

Scammers are known to be impersonating official organisations such as the World Health Organization, the Department of Health or even legitimate businesses.

Police are warning people to be wary of emails or text messages claiming to be from experts.

Anyone who thinks they have been scammed is urged to contact their bank or financial institution immediately.