Fairley Leadership Program to go virtual

In the face of COVID-19 challenges, this year's Fairley Leadership Program will be delivered virtually.

The program brings together people from across the Goulburn Murray interested in developing their leadership skills and knowledge of complex regional issues to help advance the community.

Normally it involves weekend retreats, seminars, dinners and study tours, but this year it will be delivered online for the next six months.

The program's facilitator Melissa Seymour stressed Fairley Leadership was as important as ever.

“Participants will learn about the importance of community resilience during times of crisis and how to cope positively with community change,” Ms Seymour said.

The first online seminar will be held next week, with participants exploring the theme Regional Futures.

Ms Seymour said it would be delivered via online meeting platform Zoom, which allows a large number of individuals to connect via video-link at the same time.

“Technology today allows opportunities for deep learning and developing extensive networks,” she said.

“The 2020 Fairley Leadership cohort is already becoming skilled with the online meeting platform Zoom, having recently come together informally to support one another and share current experiences impacting their community.”

The group has joined forces with the 2020 Alpine Valley Community Leadership program.