Anglers angry with ‘ridiculous’ fishing ban

Shepparton fishing business owner Steve Threlfall has called the Victorian Government ban on fishing "ridiculous".

In an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19, all recreational fishing has been banned across the state until further notice.

Mr Threlfall — who owns Corio St business Trelly's — said fishing provided a way for people to get a break from their homes.

He said if the government was "preaching" how important it was to protect our mental health, then it should allow the thousands of fishermen across the state a chance to fish while practising social distancing from the comfort of their boats.

Mr Threlfall said he understood banning people from using piers and socialising at boat ramps, but not boat users.

“What if someone is alone in a boat in the middle of Lake Nagambie?.

“Maybe the only time they're coming into contact with another person is if they need petrol.

“Fishing can release mental stress and there are a lot of people who want to get away from home to fish as part of recreational exercise.

“The rules don't make sense because it seems to contradict how people can still shop at places like Bunnings where there are more people.”

Mr Threlfall said there was some anger within the local fishing community, as people can still fish in NSW but not Victoria.

Victorian Fishing Authorities chief executive Travis Dowling said the rules were clear and people shouldn't attempt to find loopholes.

“We are telling people to stay home, that's the message,” he said.

“There are different approaches to how the world and the rest of Australia is handling COVID-19, but Victoria has said it's banning recreational fishing.

“The fish will still be there when this is over but we need people to catch them.

“Although people can still fish in NSW, it's still the same message there: stay at home."

However, Mr Dowling said that didn't mean fishers couldn't still support the industry.

“When you're at home, clean the boat and lures — why not prepare the boat for when we can get back on the water.

“Find your local supplier and purchase items online to help support them stay in business.”