Local CFA crews implement strategies to combat COVID-19

Local Country Fire Authority brigades have implemented a range of strategies to protect the health and safety of members when out in the community due to COVID-19.

But District 22 duty officer Pete Dedman urged people to take extra precautions to reduce their need for emergency services in a bid to limit the exposure to members.

“Given the current coronavirus guidelines we're trying to limit the exposure of our people where it is not necessary,” he said.

“For our volunteer members they're coming together from their own families and everything else to help the community and then they're going back to their families — if they don't need to be called out, or any other emergency services really, then everybody is safer in the long-term.”

Mr Dedman said the CFA had guidelines it was operating under to protect its members and the wider community.

He said members were now double-gloving and wearing face masks when attending incidents, among a range of other measures put in place.

“If someone is known to have coronavirus or they can't tell us if they're definitely not, then we have access to tie-neck suits and further protective equipment also.

“We also are implementing procedures to wipe down and clean down everything and maintaining social distancing — the less requirement for us to come together in an emergency call-out the safer it is for everyone in the community as well.”

Mr Dedman said strategies were also in place in case crews had to reduce the service out of a fire station, with the ability to use other trucks or relocate if needed.

With a pandemic management team currently working out of the CFA headquarters to oversee the entire state, Mr Dedman said at a local level district operations staff were also preparing their own plans.

“We have a whole heap of strategies in place should something occur.”