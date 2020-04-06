The pros to self-isolation: Mama style

WORKING from home this past week has been challenging, to say the least.

I jumped (okay, sauntered) out of bed on the Monday morning, pumped and ready to tackle the working week.

Sitting down at my new desk I bought months ago (I knew it would come in handy one day), I was feeling strangely optimistic.

But about five minutes in, a sleepy-eyed Maya comes wandering in, asking for porridge.

Distraction number one.

My nine-year-old can actually make breakfast herself, mind you, but apparently mine “tastes better”.

After explaining to my youngest that Mummy can’t do this anymore because I have to work from home, I got back to work.

Until Maya piped up 15 minutes later with “I’m booorreed!”.

Distraction number two.

I explained to her there were countless things she could be doing — reading, writing, drawing, playing outside, annoying her sister, the list goes on.

Or I could give her a list of chores that needed doing around the house. That seemed to do the trick.

I jumped back on the laptop, hoping this was third time lucky.

Surprisingly, it was. Before I knew it, three hours had flown by and I was feeling pretty proud of myself.

Until I noticed I hadn’t seen the girls in all that time. Bursting into their bedrooms, I found them both on their iPads.

Yes, working from home is a constant struggle between keeping the children entertained (without turning them into virtual zombies for half the day) and trying to get your work done in peace and quiet.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, many parents are turning their kitchens/lounges/dining areas/bedrooms into their home offices.

And while it’s a serious juggle, there are many pros to being at home during this self-isolation era.

Here’s a list I compiled earlier.

1. You don’t have to wear a bra to work (definitely one of my favourites — my back and shoulders are thanking me).

2. Not having to worry about the house being a mess because no-one is coming over anyway.

3. Saving buckets of money on basically everything except groceries (because nothing is open).

4. Getting away with only washing your hair once a week (Bad hair day? Who cares?).

5. Challenging your friends on who can go the longest without shaving.

6. Your skin and hair are improving by the day after you've ditched the make-up and hair straightener.

7. Not having to worry about random drop-ins when you look like crap.

8. Learning more TikTok dances from the girls (Ayla says her dance video with me has racked up the highest number of likes on her account).

9. Having time to do all those things you put off because you “never had the time”.

10. Spending more time with your children. I have learnt so much about the girls in the past week because we have nowhere else to be. We talk, laugh, play ‘Would you Rather?’ during our daily walks (although it can become a little morbid at times), as well as cook, play games and read together.

And that’s why we should embrace this time and take it for what it is. A much-needed break.

As hard as it is being stuck at home, this situation will eventually pass, and we will be back to our stressful, busy lives before we know it.

Not only is self-isolation going to stop the spread of this deadly disease, it’s a chance for us to reflect on what’s really important in our lives.