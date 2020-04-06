Dhurringile Prison inmates keep physically and mentally fit

Gyms have closed across the country due to COVID-19 but inmates at Dhurringile Prison are still able to work up a sweat.

Under Federal Government provisions that came into force on March 18 prohibiting indoor gatherings of more than 100 people, essential services such as medical, emergency and correctional facilities were left exempt.

The exemption comes despite the Prime Minister's later recognition in a media statement that correctional and detention facilities were at higher risk of outbreaks of coronavirus.

The News understands Corrections Victoria are keeping gyms open in prisons while adhering to strict social distancing protocols, limiting the number of prisoners in gyms at any one time.

The provisions were deemed necessary for keeping prisoners physically and mentally fit, especially during times of increased stress.

A Department of Justice and Community Safety spokesperson said there were established processes for preventing and managing communicable diseases in custody.

“Prison health and custodial staff have been advised on coronavirus symptoms and potential risks and procedures for managing the virus,” the spokesperson said.

“They continue to monitor the health of the entire prison population, who have access to a range of mental health services and supports.”

Corrections Victoria has introduced a range of precautions to keep prisoners and staff safe, including the suspension of all personal visits to prisoners and a compulsory 14-day quarantine period for all incoming prisoners.

To date, there have been no recorded cases of coronavirus in Victorian prisons despite the number of infections across the state climbing to 1135 on Sunday.

However, prisoners in other countries have been testing positive for coronavirus, including a spate of seven state prison infections in North Carolina recently, as reported by US news publisher, The News & Observer.

Corrections Victoria is reviewing all COVID-19-related measures daily in accordance with the latest advice from health authorities.