Rate relief for Strathbogie Shire residents

Strathbogie Shire residents doing it tough due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been offered some relief to their rate payments.

Ratepayers will be given an extension on the due date of their fourth instalment of rates, along with having no overdue or outstanding interest added to their accounts following an assistance program initiated by Strathbogie Shire Council.

Strathbogie Shire mayor Amanda McClaren said it was evident the community had been hit hard by the standing down of employees, job losses and mandatory closure of businesses, saying this financial relief was necessary.

“Our communities have gone through drought, fires, significant storms and now are faced with an unprecedented situation,” she said.

“We want to work with our community to find solutions to see us through this.”

The initiatives will see the due date of the fourth rate instalment extended to June 30 and no interest added to accounts for the period from April 1 to September 30.

A refund will also be given for any previously paid fees in this financial year to become a registered premises, with this same fee not being charged in the 2020-21 financial year either.

Cr McClaren urged any ratepayer having difficulty paying their rates to contact the council to discuss assistance through payment plans and the hardship policy.

“It is important to us that our ratepayers and residents are assured that we are here for them during this crisis,” she said.

“We want all ratepayers – whether residential, commercial/business, farming or other – to know we want to help.”